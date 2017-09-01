Pack Expo Las Vegas expected to eclipse records

MMH Staff

September 1, 2017

Pack Expo Las Vegas and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Las Vegas Convention Center, Sept. 25–27) are expected to be the largest and most diverse ever according to show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

Pre-show projections reveal a collection of 30,000 attendees, including 5,000 international visitors from more than 125 countries, and 2,000-plus exhibiting companies spanning nearly 900,000 net-square-feet of an almost sold-out exhibition floor.

Pack Expo Las Vegas will bring together top CPGs from around the world to explore state-of-the-art packaging technologies, equipment and materials as well as exchange ideas with peers and build professional relationships. Co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO a comprehensive pharmaceutical show offers a wide range of equipment and technology solutions for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers.

“This year’s show will surpass previous years in terms of size and show features,” says Jim Pittas, COO of PMMI. “Every Pack Expo Las Vegas raises the bar a little bit higher as we continuously add new headline making features that offer access to the latest innovations for attendees and exhibitors alike.”

After a successful launch at Pack Expo International 2016, the Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) Breakfast debuts in Las Vegas as a platform to address major workforce issues for women in the industry. The event offers the opportunity to hear Keynote Speaker Tana Utley, vice president, Caterpillar Inc. discuss how she has navigated her 30+ years at Caterpillar. Registration and more information about the event is available online.



The Pack Expo Drone Demo – “Packaging for the Last Mile” interactive display is another addition to the Pack Expo Las Vegas show floor. Electric truck and drone maker Workhorse is partnering with Pack Expo to bring this drone simulation to life. Mock housing will populate the virtual landscape of the 15,000 sq. feet exhibit in the North Hall, complete with mailboxes and doorsteps to accept delivered packages. Delivery drones will take off from the top of stationary electric vans and deliver packages to mock houses. This interactive demonstration will be located in the North Hall, Booth N-645 and is scheduled for daily presentations on the half hour.

Attendees can make the most of their time by using the “My Show Planner” tool, accessible on both show websites. In addition, you can download the Pack Expo Las Vegas mobile app from either the Apple Store or Google Play for access to floorplans, exhibitor listings, special events, new products and product categories, as well as the ability to plan an agenda, take notes, and get directions through the show halls.

The Innovation Stages at both Pack Expo Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO will feature 55 free educational sessions across four stages, featuring new technology and advances from all segments of the packaging market.



The PACK gives BACK benefit concert, sponsored by Rockwell Automation, features Grammy award-winning band The Doobie Brothers. A portion of the proceeds from the annual benefit will go towards the Pack Expo Scholarship, providing grants to U.S. and Canadian colleges with packaging and processing programs.

The Future Innovators of Robotics Showcase will host robotics teams from Las Vegas-area high schools who will bring the robots they’ve built and demonstrate how each work. Located in the Central Lobby next to the PMMI Booth.

The NextGEN Networking Fair offers a matchmaking opportunity for Pack Expo Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2017 exhibitors and attendees to connect with the emerging workforce. The event connects employers with a targeted audience of talented students from packaging, processing, materials, package design and mechatronics programs.

Attendees can maximize their time in Las Vegas at two popular training workshops in the Upper South Hall:

Risk Assessment workshop – Saturday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 24

PMMI’s hands-on workshop will prepare you to conduct a successful risk assessment, meeting international safety standard requirements. Learn more

Certified Trainer workshop – Monday, Sept. 25 to Tuesday, Sept. 26

Become an effective and successful trainer with our Certified Trainer Workshop, a leading train-the-trainer program for the industry. Learn more

Attendees of Pack Expo Las Vegas can network with peers, gain specialized insights, attend educational presentations or just rest and recharge at three different industry-specific lounges:

Beverage Cooler Lounge (Booth #7632) hosted by the International Society of Beverage Technologists (ISBT)

The Baking and Snack Break Lounge (Booth #S-7631), sponsored and hosted by the American Bakers Association

The Candy Bar Lounge (Booth# S-7202) sponsored by Dorner Manufacturing Corp. and hosted by the National Confectioners Association (NCA), located in The Confectionery Pavilion.



Registration, which includes access to both Pack Expo Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, is $30 until Sept. 1, where after the price increases to $100. For more information and to register online, visit www.packexpolasvegas.com.