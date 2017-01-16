Packsize International selects Utah for global headquarters

Anticipated $9.2 million investment to create up to 354 jobs in the next seven years.

in the News

State of Logistics 2016: Pursue mutual benefit
Running Your Supply Chain with Greater Efficiency
Pack Expo East: Breakthrough technologies and educational offerings await attendees
FMC advises National Retail Federation on new ocean cargo alliances
CBRE data points to ongoing limited real estate availability
More News
By ·

Packsize International and the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) have announced the on-demand packaging company will expand its Utah operations, adding up to 354 jobs to the community and an expected $9.2 million in capital investment.

“Packsize is making an exceptional investment in our community,” said Val Hale, executive director of GOED. “The company’s commitment to the environment, while improving business efficiency, will have a positive impact for years to come. We’re proud they will call Utah home as they continue to expand internationally.”

Founded in Salt Lake City in 2002, Packsize creates an on-demand packaging system placed on-site for companies to save an average of 20% to 30% in corrugated packaging costs. The just-in-time system includes custom box-making hardware and software, as well as other services, to reduce corrugated inventory requirements, increase handling and transportation efficiencies, and minimize wasted shipping space. Packsize has operations in more than 25 countries, and notable domestic customers include Staples and Cabela’s.

“Utah’s bright entrepreneurial community and labor market make it attractive for Packsize to compete globally from here,” said Packsize CEO Hanko Kiessner. “We affirm our commitment to serving as a proud member of Utah’s growing community of companies that are participating in building the Industrial Internet of Things as part of the fourth industrial revolution, with a focus on sustainability and the circular economy.”

The Packsize project will create up to 354 jobs over the next seven years. The total wages in aggregate are required to exceed 110% of the county average wage. The projected new state wages over the life of the agreement are expected to be approximately $125,290,823. Projected new state tax revenues, as a result of corporate, payroll and sales taxes, are estimated to be $6,010,146 over seven years.

Packsize International may earn up to 20% of the new state taxes they will pay over the seven-year life of the agreement in the form of a post-performance Economic Development Tax Increment Finance (EDTIF) tax credit rebate. As part of the contract with Packsize, the GOED Board of Directors has approved a post-performance tax credit rebate not to exceed $1,202,029. Each year as Packsize meets the criteria in its contract with the state, it will earn a portion of the total tax credit rebate.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Corrugated Packaging Alliance · On Demand Packaging · Packaging · Packsize · Sustainability · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Mobile Solutions: Improving Supply Chain Efficiencies
To meet customer's ever-increasing service expectations and improve their business efficiency, companies are looking to their supply chain operations – especially material handling and warehouse operations managers.
Download Today!
From the January 2017 Issue
The lighting manufacturer reaped savings by reducing maintenance costs and product damage, and using labor more productively. The bottom line: A two-year ROI.
Double Up on Labor Efficiencies
7 Warehouse E-commerce Best Practices for 2017
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Using AGVs at LEDVANCE
The lighting manufacturer reaped savings by reducing maintenance costs and product damage, and using...
System Report: Sustainable Distribution at REI
Specialty outdoor retailer REI’s new distribution center brings together the next generation of...

System Report: Whirpool puts mobile robots to work
In Whirlpool Corp.’s Clyde, Ohio, factory, mobile robots have automated the delivery of parts to...
Modern Materials Handling’s 2017 Casebook Collection
The 2017 Casebook features more than 35 case studies that put the spotlight on successful innovation...