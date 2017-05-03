Pro Mach acquires Weiler Labeling Systems

MMH Staff

May 3, 2017

Pro Mach, a global integrated packaging solutions leader, has acquired New Jersey-based provider of high-speed rotary labeling, serialization and coding solutions, Weiler Labeling Systems.

The addition of Weiler expands Pro Mach’s capabilities in the complex serialization, documentation, and Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) requirements of pharmaceutical and medical packagers.

Weiler has supplied high-speed rotary labelers for more than 25 years and holds six patents for its systems. In addition to the pharmaceutical marketplace, Weiler solutions are also used by personal care and other consumer goods companies.

“We’re pleased to welcome the Weiler team to Pro Mach,” said Michel Lapierre, president of Pro Mach’s Pharmaceutical Packaging Group. “Weiler has built a stellar reputation among the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies. Their expertise and vision has repeatedly put them at the forefront of pharmaceutical industry trends well before they are adopted in the marketplace.”

Weiler recently introduced a new integrated label serialization system that pre-codes bottles during handling. By employing advanced vision recognition systems, bottles can still be in registration on a rotary labeler, while serialized label codes are associated with the bottle tracking codes. In final packaging, bottles can be simply aggregated by re-acquiring pre-printed tracking codes. The system reduces production time, effort, and speed to market.

“Pro Mach’s reputation for continued investment in their brands as well as bundling solutions to better serve customers played a big part in getting this deal done,” said Weiler president Ted Geiselman. “We wanted to be a part of the Pro Mach team so we could create additional value for our customers as well as create new opportunities to expand our business.”

Geiselman will join Pro Mach as vice president and general manager. Pro Mach will continue to invest in Weiler’s team and operations to strengthen their pharmaceutical packaging product portfolio and accelerate growth in key markets. Pro Mach anticipates steady continued growth in the packaging equipment market worldwide.