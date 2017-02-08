ProMat 2017: Get the lay of the land with show floor map

Get ready for ProMat 2017: Two halls, record number of exhibitors. McCormick Place, Chicago, April 3rd - April 6th 2017

ProMat 2017 and Automate: Double the exhibit halls AND double the shows
ProMat 2017: Get the lay of the land with show floor map
ProMat 2017: MHI announces Innovation Award finalists
Pharmaceutical and medical device infographic shows industry growth
No matter the industry: The game has changed
Use mathematical modeling to tailor an automation strategy to your business
Mathematical modeling — more complex in warehouse design than in sizing a church or synagogue — helps find the balance between peak and normal activities to right-size the distribution center and its material handling equipment.
ProMat, the materials handling industry’s premier trade show and educational conference, will be held at McCormick Place North and South from April 3- April 6, 2017, and officials are getting ready to welcome nearly 38,000 visitors.

Attendees will find more than 800 exhibits from industry, commerce and government showcased throughout the 375,000 square feet show floor covering both the North and South halls. Also included are four keynotes and more than 100 educational sessions spread over four days. In addition, registered attendees not only gain full access to ProMat, but also free entry into Automate 2015, held in McCormick Place North.

Like ProMat, Automate (formerly the International Robots, Vision & Motion Control Show) is held just once every two years. Sponsored by the Automation Technologies Council (ATC)—and its trade associations Robotic Industries Association (RIA), Automated Imaging Association (AIA) and Motion Control Association (MCA)—Automate will showcase the latest robotic, vision, motion control and automation technologies and systems.

Visit http://www.promatshow.com for the interactive ProMat 2017 Show Floor Plan of Exhibits.

