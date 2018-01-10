Record ProMat 2019 space draw: 363,410 square feet of show floor reserved

MMH Staff

January 10, 2018

The ProMat 2019 exhibit space draw, held December 7 in Chicago, attracted 630 exhibitors who reserved a first-day record of 363,410 net square feet of show floor space at the Industry’s premier U.S. event. This record amount of exhibit space reserved represents nearly 89 percent of the ProMat show floor and is a clear message that the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry is healthy and growing. Toyota Material Handling USA, Inc. selected the first booths of the draw.



“ProMat has grown not only in size, but in the overall scope of exhibits and education. This combination consistently attracts a large audience of high-level manufacturing and supply chain executives year after year,” says George W. Prest, Chief Executive Officer of MHI. “The enthusiasm and overwhelming amount of space reserved for ProMat 2019 is a clear indicator that MHI members not only have a positive economic outlook for 2018 and beyond but that ProMat is a must-exhibit event for them.



ProMat 2019, powered by MHI, will be the largest international material handling, logistics and supply chain show and conference held in the U.S. in 2019. ProMat 2019 will showcase the solutions of 1,000 exhibitors who will fill the ProMat’s 400,000 square foot show floor.



ProMat 2019’s exhibits will represent all segments of the material handling and logistics industry, from traditional, manual equipment to computerized, automated systems and information technologies. To make it easier for attendees to find the solutions they need, the ProMat show floors will be divided into solution-specific sections: manufacturing and assembly solutions, fulfillment and delivery solutions, information technology (IT) solutions, autonomous vehicle solutions and supply chain sustainability solutions.



ProMat attracts more than 40,000 visitors from more than 120 countries, and will once again feature an International Visitors Center. The Center provides matchmaker services for interested buyers and sellers. International trade specialists will be on hand to provide expert counseling. In addition to the exhibition, ProMat 2019 will also offer a comprehensive Educational Conference featuring Keynotes and an educational conference. Industry experts will lead a broad range of show floor educational sessions covering all aspects of manufacturing, distribution and supply chain operations.