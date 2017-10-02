Regal Beloit Corporation to offer Manufacturing Day tour
Regal joins thousands of companies opening their doors in observance of the sixth annual Manufacturing Day.
Regal Beloit Corporation, a leading manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission components, announced that it will host a tour of its Florence, Ky., manufacturing processes on Tuesday, October 3.
The event is open and will begin at 8 a.m. EDT.
In its sixth year, Manufacturing Day is a celebration of modern manufacturing and helps to raise awareness of the profession and career opportunities. In 2016, there were more than 2,800 participating Manufacturing Day hosts across the U.S. The official Manufacturing Day is October 6th, but events are scheduled throughout the week, month and year.
“As a key company-wide initiative, Regal is committed to driving growth through innovative products and services,” said Chris Carrigan, director of technology, Regal Beloit America, Inc. “At Regal, we embrace the spirit of innovation, and Manufacturing Day presents the perfect opportunity for us to celebrate our advancements, and all those in the manufacturing industry.”
Join Regal at 8 a.m. EDT on October 3 to celebrate Manufacturing Day by visiting its Florence location at 7120 New Buffington Road. Registration can be made via email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or by calling 859-727-5251.
