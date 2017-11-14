Seegrid partners with Bell and Howell to expand service support for self-driving industrial vehicles

MMH Staff

November 14, 2017

Bell and Howell has announced that it has been selected by Seegrid, a leader in connected self-driving vehicles for materials handling, for technical service and support in North America.

The partnership expands Seegrid’s service capabilities as the company’s manufacturing and distribution customer base continues to grow.

Seegrid self-driving vision guided vehicles (VGVs) provide flexible material movement in large manufacturing plants and fulfillment centers. Bell and Howell supports Seegrid’s portfolio of VGVs, including the recently announced GP8 Series 6 self-driving pallet truck, which offers fully automated material movement from pickup to drop-off.

Bell and Howell’s service organization excels at robotics, production workflow, automation and industrial mechatronics. With more than 600 full-time field service personnel across the U.S., Bell and Howell is well-positioned to support Seegrid customers.

As part of the agreement, Bell and Howell will manage Seegrid’s field inventory and provide services on products installed at customer sites in the U.S. and Canada. Bell and Howell will also provide technical training on Seegrid’s products at Bell and Howell’s headquarters in Durham, N.C.

“Bell and Howell will support Seegrid’s promise to deliver flexibility and reliability to its customers by leveraging both the latest technology and our extensive expertise and service capabilities,” said Ramesh Ratan, Ph.D., Bell and Howell’s CEO. “Major brands in multiple industries are using Seegrid’s proven and unique platform for efficient and connected material movement. By teaming up with Bell and Howell’s service organization, hundreds of skilled customer service professionals will continue to ensure the success of Seegrid’s customers.”