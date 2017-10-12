Semi-automatic crane system enhances LTH Logistics’ safety, sustainability
The system offers an alternative to the conventional reach stackers that usually handle ISO container storage.
As a subsidiary of Vibrant Group , an integrated logistics solutions provider, LTH Logistics looked to develop a space-saving and sustainable alternative to conventional reach stackers, which are typically used to handle ISO container movements and storage.
LTH Logistics operates the semi-automatic, PLC-regulated crane system remotely from a control room, using cameras and advanced sensors to accurately position the ISO tanks. Operated like fly-by-wire technology, the system controls the lifting, positioning, stacking, retrieval and loading of ISO tank containers—large pressure vessels (sometimes weighing more than 30 tons) contained within 20-foot ISO standard frames, which are used for the transportation and storage of bulk liquid and gases.
“With the supplier’s anti-sway technology on the positioning of tank and human control—using touchscreen LCD—loading and unloading is much easier, safer and efficient for our customers,” says Don Tang, general manager of LTH Logistics. “The system knows when to lower the hook at normal speeds, and when to slow the process for precision lowering and lifting. With automated positioning and locking, it won’t operate until everything is in place and secure. The machine knows when to operate, and if the lift is not safe and secure, it won’t work.”
In addition to using less space than reach stackers, the liquid container handling system also offers employee safety and environmental conservation benefits, as it separates container handling staff from bulk handling and chemical hazards, and doesn’t require fossil fuel vehicles.
Konecranes
(937) 525-5533
