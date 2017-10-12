Semi-automatic crane system enhances LTH Logistics’ safety, sustainability

The system offers an alternative to the conventional reach stackers that usually handle ISO container storage.

Equipment in the News

Semi-automatic crane system enhances LTH Logistics’ safety, sustainability
Capitol Husting upgrades to 24-volt DC conveyor
CEMA reports August orders down from banner month, shipments up 20% YOY
New Equipment Ensures Effective Dock Operations
Lift Truck Tips: Flexible financing stretches further
More Equipment News

Equipment Resource

E-commerce and the New Pallet Paradigm
Thursday, September 14, 2017 | 2pm ET
All Resources
By ·

As a subsidiary of Vibrant Group , an integrated logistics solutions provider, LTH Logistics looked to develop a space-saving and sustainable alternative to conventional reach stackers, which are typically used to handle ISO container movements and storage.

LTH Logistics operates the semi-automatic, PLC-regulated crane system remotely from a control room, using cameras and advanced sensors to accurately position the ISO tanks. Operated like fly-by-wire technology, the system controls the lifting, positioning, stacking, retrieval and loading of ISO tank containers—large pressure vessels (sometimes weighing more than 30 tons) contained within 20-foot ISO standard frames, which are used for the transportation and storage of bulk liquid and gases.

“With the supplier’s anti-sway technology on the positioning of tank and human control—using touchscreen LCD—loading and unloading is much easier, safer and efficient for our customers,” says Don Tang, general manager of LTH Logistics. “The system knows when to lower the hook at normal speeds, and when to slow the process for precision lowering and lifting. With automated positioning and locking, it won’t operate until everything is in place and secure. The machine knows when to operate, and if the lift is not safe and secure, it won’t work.”

In addition to using less space than reach stackers, the liquid container handling system also offers employee safety and environmental conservation benefits, as it separates container handling staff from bulk handling and chemical hazards, and doesn’t require fossil fuel vehicles.

Konecranes
(937) 525-5533

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Cranes · Konecranes · Overhead Handling · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Your Guide to Voice for the Warehouse
Is voice a good fit for my operation? How would voice work in my warehouse? With the help of the Vitech Guide to Voice, you can find all the answers to your voice questions in one place.
Download Today!
From the October 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
An early adopter, Rochester Drug Cooperative is using robotic piece-picking technology to complement picking of slow-moving items. System report for Rochester Drug Cooperative, Robotic picking and inventory management, Innovative distribution center robotics solutions , IAM Robotics case study
This Month in Modern Materials Handling: Methodical steps into the future
The Warehousing Big Picture: Business as Unusual
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
The State of the DC Voice Market
A lot has changed in the last 10 years, especially in voice technology. This webinar will cover the state of the voice market, review two leading voice solutions and help you gain a better understanding of the options and capabilities available today.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Rochester Drug Cooperative: Robots ready for work
It’s still early stages, but Rochester Drug Cooperative is proving that mobile robotic piece...
Manufacturing Day: 2,716 events from Hawaii to Alaska to Puerto Rico
Events to be scheduled throughout the month, so the remaining 249,185 manufacturing firms in the...

System Report: Pouch sorter powers Stage’s fulfillment needs
How a hometown department store chain transformed its e-fulfillment processes with pouch sortation...
Cubing and Weighing Equipment: Measure Up
The use of cubing and weighing equipment is growing beyond dimensional weight applications.
Partner Links