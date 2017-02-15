Siemens partners with U.S. technical schools for L.E.A.P. initiative

MMH Staff

February 15, 2017

Siemens has announced the launch of a new workforce development program for secondary and technical schools across America called L.E.A.P. — the Lifelong Educational Advantage Program.

Made available through Siemens Cooperates with Education, the effort is designed to give high school and technical school graduates a basic-to-advanced machine tool knowledge that will benefit them in their future careers as CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machinists.

L.E.A.P. starts with Sinutrain, a PC-based, control-identical training system. This software turns any PC screen into an exact representation of the Sinumerik Operate graphical user interface. The numeric kernel (NC) that drives Sinutrain also powers the Sinumerik 828D and 840D sl controls. Comprehensive knowledge doesn’t require investing in a machine, as all courses can be taught on a PC.

Through L.E.A.P., Siemens offers students and educators:

● PC-based training system using Sinutrain

● Same HMI, setup and simulation screens as actual machine controls

● Full basic-through- advanced CNC learning

● Modular content customized to curriculum

● Free instruction training, support and certification

● Hardware simulators

● Machine tool partners

As part of the program, Siemens provides training courses in two machine tool disciplines: milling and turning. Each of the courses is divided into levels with pre-requisites. Each course level receives a complete curriculum, which includes both classroom and hands-on training models to increase student engagement and understanding. Upon successful completion of each level, students receive Siemens L.E.A.P. Certifications documenting the advanced skill sets needed in today’s highly technical manufacturing careers.

“Currently, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) jobs are growing at 1.7 times the rate of non-STEM jobs,” said Brian Hamilton, CNC education manager, Siemens Industry, Inc. “Employers need graduates who are more than basic machine operators for basic parts cutting. Siemens CNC instruction best supports this career path from basic to advanced knowledge.”

Additionally, Siemens offers the instructional content and support that technical schools require. In partnership with machine tool builders such as EMCO, ROMI, INDEX, KNUTH and others, Siemens addresses the need for skilled manufacturing labor by preparing students for a career in the job shop or production department environments.