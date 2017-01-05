TMHNA University Research Program funds top research proposals
Inaugural Toyota Material Handling North America University program selects proposals including research into forklift operator behaviors and the Internet of Things.
Toyota Material Handling North America’s (TMHNA) University Research Program has selected three research proposals for funding.
Announced in July 2016, the sponsored research program was created to drive the next generation of technologies for the entire supply chain, logistics and material handling industry. The program received application proposals from leading universities across North America.
After evaluating a competitive set of applications, TMHNA has selected three proposals to award funding:
Applying Location-based Informatics, Simulation and Optimization Methods to Forklift Driver Behavior, Congestion and Wireless Charging Studies
Participating Universities: State University of New York at Binghamton; University of South Florida
The Impact of Emerging Logistics Paradigms on Material Handling System Functional Requirements
Participating Universities: Clemson University; Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University; University of California, Berkeley; University of Arkansas
Data-driven Failure Predictive Analytics for Internet of Things (IoT) enabled Service Systems
Participating University: University of Wisconsin-Madison
“These universities have presented projects that can help foster innovation for the growth of our industry and the warehouses of the future,” said Brett Wood, president and chief executive officer for Toyota Material Handling North America. “We look forward to seeing what this funding and collaboration will allow these universities to accomplish, and the positive impacts their research could have on driving the future of our industry.”
Click here for more information about the TMHNA University Research Program.
