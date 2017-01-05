TMHNA University Research Program funds top research proposals

Inaugural Toyota Material Handling North America University program selects proposals including research into forklift operator behaviors and the Internet of Things.

in the News

State of Logistics 2016: Pursue mutual benefit
December Class 8 truck orders head up, says ACT
United States rail carload and intermodal volumes see annual declines in 2016, reports AAR
U.S.-NAFTA trade falls in October, reports BTS
Maersk, Alibaba roll out ocean cargo booking partnership
More News
By ·

Toyota Material Handling North America’s (TMHNA) University Research Program has selected three research proposals for funding.

Announced in July 2016, the sponsored research program was created to drive the next generation of technologies for the entire supply chain, logistics and material handling industry. The program received application proposals from leading universities across North America.

After evaluating a competitive set of applications, TMHNA has selected three proposals to award funding:
Applying Location-based Informatics, Simulation and Optimization Methods to Forklift Driver Behavior, Congestion and Wireless Charging Studies
Participating Universities: State University of New York at Binghamton; University of South Florida

The Impact of Emerging Logistics Paradigms on Material Handling System Functional Requirements
Participating Universities: Clemson University; Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University; University of California, Berkeley; University of Arkansas

Data-driven Failure Predictive Analytics for Internet of Things (IoT) enabled Service Systems
Participating University: University of Wisconsin-Madison

“These universities have presented projects that can help foster innovation for the growth of our industry and the warehouses of the future,” said Brett Wood, president and chief executive officer for Toyota Material Handling North America. “We look forward to seeing what this funding and collaboration will allow these universities to accomplish, and the positive impacts their research could have on driving the future of our industry.”

Click here for more information about the TMHNA University Research Program.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Education · Forklifts · Lift Trucks · Logistics · Supply Chain · Toyota Material Handling · Warehouses · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Parts and Parcels: Handling the Holiday Rush
Automation, software help omni-channel retailers and e-tailers manage the demands of small parcel shipping
Download Today!
From the December 2016 Issue
Wearable technologies are nothing new in warehouses. For decades, equipment such as ring scanners, arm-mounted devices, and voice headsets and terminals have made warehouse processes more productive and accurate. That doesn’t mean, however, that wearables are standing still.
System Report: Sustainable Distribution at REI
Holding Steady: Top 20 3PL Warehouses 2016
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
System Report: Sustainable Distribution at REI
Specialty outdoor retailer REI’s new distribution center brings together the next generation of...
System Report: Whirpool puts mobile robots to work
In Whirlpool Corp.’s Clyde, Ohio, factory, mobile robots have automated the delivery of parts to...

Modern Materials Handling’s 2017 Casebook Collection
The 2017 Casebook features more than 35 case studies that put the spotlight on successful innovation...
Brownells: Designing for Efficiency and Growth
Brownells’ new Iowa distribution center has taken touches—and miles—out of the order...