UniCarriers Americas supports Make-A-Wish Illinois

MMH Staff

February 1, 2017

UniCarriers Americas Corporation (UCA) and its employees will help grant wishes for local children with life-threatening medical conditions.

“As a grassroots organization, support from local businesses like UniCarriers Americas and its employees is an important part of making sure that we can reach every eligible child with a wish,” said Wande Olude, associate gift officer with Make-A-Wish Illinois. “The generous people who organize and attend the UCA events that benefit Make-A-Wish can feel really good about bringing hope, strength and joy to seriously ill children in Illinois.”

Through a series of fundraising events by UCA employees and a donation from the company, the forklift manufacturer will be able to help send children like Monty, a Make-A-Wish child, and his family on a dream trip to Hawaii. Employees have participated in a variety of fundraising activities including bake sales, chili cook-offs, raffles, and silent auctions.

“Our team has really come together to help grant the wishes of children like Monty who lives in our backyard,” said James J. Radous III, president of UniCarriers Americas. “UniCarriers may be a global brand, but we live and work right here in McHenry County and it’s important to be a reliable member of our community.”

UCA has been actively supporting local charities for more than 15 years, having donated more than $350,000 to charities serving McHenry County and the greater Chicago area. The company chose to begin working with Make-A-Wish Illinois as the local chapter of the largest wish-granting organization in the world.



About Make-A-Wish Illinois

This year, Make-A-Wish Illinois will grant wishes to more than 700 kids in Illinois who are living with life-threatening medical conditions such as cancer, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Cystic Fibrosis and dozens of other qualifying conditions. Wishes can be a turning point in a child’s battle against illness and help children feel stronger, more energetic and more willing and able to comply with treatment protocols. To learn more or to inquire about referring a child, visit illinois.wish.org.