Vertical carousel enables 100% inventory accuracy

Oil and gas industry manufacturer finds solutions for the secure storage of heavy parts.

By ·

Based in Houston, Texas, TAM International provides products and services to the oil and gas industry, including systems used to safely and reliably seal oil wells in deep-sea drilling environments. To increase the security of tools and heavy spare parts, the company installed five vertical carousel storage units.

Four of the lift systems are used in conjunction with suspended cranes for the storage and retrieval of various components. The systems can carry payloads of up to 2,204 pounds per container. The suspended cranes, along with fold-down support rails, improve the safety of load handling.

A control feature uses two cameras integrated in the access point to provide a clear picture of all items stored on each container. These container overviews can be called up and displayed directly on the control unit. TAM International has boosted the accuracy of its inventory reporting to 100%.

The fourth carousel serves as a central tool depot. The lift has a specific container storing tools for each of the company’s production machines. The tools are effectively protected from damage. Due to access control, only authorized machine operators are allowed to retrieve and return tools. All storage transactions are logged and can be traced at all times.

Access control for the lift and all inventory and storage position data is kept in the central software system for fast order identification and processing. Only authorized employees can access the lift systems. This ensures that all put and pick operations can be tracked based on the operator’s personal data.

Hänel
(412) 787-3444

From the November 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
