Whiting Corporation announces new appointment to key roles

Perry Pabich becomes SVP of Whiting Corporation and its Whiting Services maintenance and inspection company.

Equipment in the News

Whiting Corporation announces new appointment to key roles
System Logistics SpA appoints new president and CEO of US operations
Optimize Spare Parts Management (and realize it’s potential)
Dorner expands internationalreach with acquisition of Mexico-based Sautem
High Road Capital buys Storage Battery Systems
More Equipment News

Equipment Resource

Sorting Out Your Sortation Options
Guiding you through the process of evaluating and selecting the right “mission-critical” sortation solution
All Resources
By ·

Whiting Corporation, a leading U.S. manufacturer of overhead cranes and custom-built rail maintenance equipment, has appointed Perry Pabich as senior vice president to head two of its major companies.

Whiting Corporation president Jeff Kahn announced Pabich would bring his extensive U.S. and global technology, controls and crane applications experience to his new roles heading the crane businesses of Whiting Corporation as well as leading the Whiting Services maintenance and inspection company.

“Perry is hugely respected throughout the cranes industry, having held major roles with US and global materials handling and control technology groups over more than 30 years,” Kahn said. “Perry’s experience as a supplier to the crane and lifting controls industry – including a long and deep association with our own organization – will lend valuable insight into the needs of the marketplace.”

Whiting’s crane businesses serve major North American industry and utility groups, producing precision lifting equipment for clients as diverse as automotive and general manufacturers through to the nuclear, fossil and renewable energy industries and infrastructure projects. The corporation also handles ultra-high precision projects including cranes of more than 500 tons capacity for electrical grid components, nuclear waste disposal cranes, as well as specialized equipment for aircraft manufacturers and space launch missions.

Whiting Services provides replacement parts for industrial cranes and rail maintenance equipment, as well as services to lifting technology users, including inspections, maintenance programs, installations, on-site repairs, training and modernizations.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Cranes · Materials Handling · Overhead Handling · Whiting Corporation · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Evaluating Goods-to-Person Technologies
This white paper overviews the various, self-contained, goods-to-person AS/RS systems available for handling the totes, cases and eaches most frequently faced by e-commerce order fulfillment operations, and the typical applications for each.
Download Today!
From the May 2017 MMH Issue
Every company considers itself an innovator. It’s time to include materials handling leaders in that category.
Top 20 Worldwide Materials Handling Systems Suppliers 2017
ERP Suppliers’ Changing Role
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Materials Handling Innovation (and why it matters)
Every company considers itself an innovator. It’s time to include materials handling leaders in...
Thrive Market’s Startup Distribution Network
How does a fastgrowing, e-commerce startup company build out order fulfillment capabilities? Thrive...

U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 released today
On Tuesday, the U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 will be released on...
2017 Productivity Achievement Awards
Modern’s annual Productivity Achievement Awards honor companies that have made exceptional...