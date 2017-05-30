Whiting Corporation announces new appointment to key roles

MMH Staff

May 30, 2017

Whiting Corporation, a leading U.S. manufacturer of overhead cranes and custom-built rail maintenance equipment, has appointed Perry Pabich as senior vice president to head two of its major companies.

Whiting Corporation president Jeff Kahn announced Pabich would bring his extensive U.S. and global technology, controls and crane applications experience to his new roles heading the crane businesses of Whiting Corporation as well as leading the Whiting Services maintenance and inspection company.

“Perry is hugely respected throughout the cranes industry, having held major roles with US and global materials handling and control technology groups over more than 30 years,” Kahn said. “Perry’s experience as a supplier to the crane and lifting controls industry – including a long and deep association with our own organization – will lend valuable insight into the needs of the marketplace.”

Whiting’s crane businesses serve major North American industry and utility groups, producing precision lifting equipment for clients as diverse as automotive and general manufacturers through to the nuclear, fossil and renewable energy industries and infrastructure projects. The corporation also handles ultra-high precision projects including cranes of more than 500 tons capacity for electrical grid components, nuclear waste disposal cranes, as well as specialized equipment for aircraft manufacturers and space launch missions.

Whiting Services provides replacement parts for industrial cranes and rail maintenance equipment, as well as services to lifting technology users, including inspections, maintenance programs, installations, on-site repairs, training and modernizations.