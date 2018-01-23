AutoStore opens U.S. headquarters

'Explosive' growth leads to first U.S. headquarters to support integrator partners including Bastian Solutions, Dematic and Swisslog.

AutoStore opens U.S. headquarters
By ·

AutoStore, makers of a modular grid-based robotic picking solution, has expanded its organization to American ground by opening a new headquarters in Derry, N.H.

AutoStore is distributed, installed and serviced by a network of qualified system integrators, and the U.S. AutoStore team will continue to support Bastian Solutions, Dematic and Swisslog, but now on the same continent.

“Due to the fantastic increase in activity in the North American market, we felt the only decision was to open an office close to this market,” said Paul Roy, general manager – North America. “We are excited to be able to support the sales of our modular grid-based robotic picking solution directly out of our new U.S. headquarters in Derry, New Hampshire.”

The new headquarters is a 20,000 sq. ft. facility that will be used to support the North American market in many ways. This new facility will provide quick deliveries of spare parts, customer service support, various training programs, sales support and a full AutoStore demonstration grid.

Going forward there will be live demonstrations and open house events. Click here to visit the site or sign up for more information.

AutoStore also announced it will attend Modex with new releases, Booth B3713.

