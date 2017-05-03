Call for Entries: Excellence in MRO Awards

MMH Staff

May 3, 2017

Organizers are seeking entries to the inaugural 2017 Excellence in MRO Awards.

SDI, Penn State’s Center for Supply Chain Research, University of Tennessee Knoxville, and Peerless Media (publisher of Modern Materials Handling and the Supply Chain Group of publications) are co-sponsoring this awards program to recognize leaders that have transformed MRO from a cost of doing business to a strategic lever of competitiveness. The goal is to engage, share and learn from each other to elevate a community of professionals committed to driving change in their organizations.

Excellence is a process, not a destination. Excellence is about adapting to different challenges and different environments. Excellence changes the conversation from cost centers to enabling processes. Excellence is pragmatic and steeped in real-life experiences. Excellence moves beyond trial and error to open and transparent sharing. MRO Excellence is equal parts people, process, technology and culture.

We are excited to launch the Excellence in MRO Awards, and we invite you to submit an application. If you’ve arrived at Excellence, then let others learn from you. If you’re progressing towards Excellence, then participate to accelerate your learning. If you haven’t started on the journey towards Excellence, then be inspired to move forward by others in the community.

Click here for more information and to apply.