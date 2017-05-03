Call for Entries: Excellence in MRO Awards
SDI, Penn State’s Center for Supply Chain Research, University of Tennessee Knoxville, and Peerless Media co-sponsor awards program to recognize leaders who have transformed MRO from a cost of doing business to a strategic lever of competitiveness.
Warehouse in the NewsOther Voices: Five key steps to a successful warehouse label and sign installation project Stanley Black & Decker Storage Solutions Group launched Pro Mach acquires Weiler Labeling Systems Call for Entries: Excellence in MRO Awards Snyders-Lance and Smithfield Foods receive first place at Sustainability Excellence in Mfg Awards More Warehouse News
Warehouse ResourceHow to Invest Smartly in Industrial Fans HVLS industrial fans offer important benefits, including alleviating problems with improper air circulation, inadequate ventilation, stagnant air, temperature extremes, maintaining product integrity and unsafe working conditions due to wet floors.
All Resources
Organizers are seeking entries to the inaugural 2017 Excellence in MRO Awards.
SDI, Penn State’s Center for Supply Chain Research, University of Tennessee Knoxville, and Peerless Media (publisher of Modern Materials Handling and the Supply Chain Group of publications) are co-sponsoring this awards program to recognize leaders that have transformed MRO from a cost of doing business to a strategic lever of competitiveness. The goal is to engage, share and learn from each other to elevate a community of professionals committed to driving change in their organizations.
Excellence is a process, not a destination. Excellence is about adapting to different challenges and different environments. Excellence changes the conversation from cost centers to enabling processes. Excellence is pragmatic and steeped in real-life experiences. Excellence moves beyond trial and error to open and transparent sharing. MRO Excellence is equal parts people, process, technology and culture.
We are excited to launch the Excellence in MRO Awards, and we invite you to submit an application. If you’ve arrived at Excellence, then let others learn from you. If you’re progressing towards Excellence, then participate to accelerate your learning. If you haven’t started on the journey towards Excellence, then be inspired to move forward by others in the community.
Click here for more information and to apply.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsEducation · Maintenance · Maintenance Repair and Operations · Materials Handling · MRO · Penn State · SDI · Supply Chain · Technology · University of Tennessee · ·
2017 Warehouse/DC Equipment Survey: Investment up as service pressures rise Putaway 101: Everything in its Place View More From this Issue