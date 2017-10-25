Mitsubishi Electric Automation and Bimba Manufacturing announce collaboration

Relationship to provide single-source turnkey electric motion solutions.

Mitsubishi Electric Automation and Bimba Manufacturing Co. have announced a collaboration that will combine Mitsubishi Electric’s industrial automation technology with Bimba’s motion control solutions.

This arrangement brings together Mitsubishi Electric’s servo motors and control products with Bimba’s electric mechanical actuators. The relationship will allow both companies to benefit from each other’s presence in the industrial marketplace, providing customers a turnkey electric motion solution from a single source.

Mitsubishi Electric supports the industrial automation needs of North American customers with automation solutions such as robots, HMIs, PLCs, servos and motion control products. These products serve a wide range of applications and industries, such as manufacturing, food and beverage, and energy.

Bimba, a leader is pneumatic, vacuum, hydraulic and electric mechanical motion products, markets worldwide to original equipment manufacturers and end users in industries such as automotive, medical, food and packaging.

“By combining our industrial automation products with Bimba’s advanced mechanical motion components, we are maximizing the functionality of our products for the benefit of our mutual customers,” said Robert Miller, senior manager, strategic alliance business development, Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. “This collaboration reflects Mitsubishi Electric’s ongoing commitment to automation, productivity and value to production facilities.”

“Our electric actuators are perfectly suited to Mitsubishi Electric’s pioneering platforms for factory automation,” said Ed Long, product manager, electric motion, Bimba. “This collaboration reflects and reinforces Bimba’s dedication to bringing innovative solutions to engineering challenges by combining our offerings to fit the needs of our customers.”

From the October 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
An early adopter, Rochester Drug Cooperative is using robotic piece-picking technology to complement picking of slow-moving items. System report for Rochester Drug Cooperative, Robotic picking and inventory management, Innovative distribution center robotics solutions , IAM Robotics case study
Injecting agility into WMS implementation
The Big Picture: Business as Unusual
View More From this Issue
