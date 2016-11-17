Mobile Solutions: Improving Supply Chain Efficiencies
To meet customer's ever-increasing service expectations and improve their business efficiency, companies are looking to their supply chain operations – especially material handling and warehouse operations managers.
To meet customer’s ever-increasing service expectations and improve their business efficiency, companies are looking to their supply chain operations – especially material handling and warehouse operations managers. In order to achieve these business priorities managers are leveraging additional mobility solutions as well as upgrading their mobile technology.
Download this just released research brief and discover what your industry peers are doing to expand and upgrade their usage of mobile and wireless solutions.
Read the report to learn the:
- Investment horizon for upgrading mobile technology
- Types of mobile devices planned to be acquired
- Types of applications which will be their main focus
- Characteristics considered most important
Mobile Solutions: Improving Supply Chain Efficiencies To meet customer's ever-increasing service expectations and improve their business efficiency, companies are looking to their supply chain operations – especially material handling and warehouse operations managers.
