The Cold Hard Facts: Using Rugged Mobile Computers in Cold Environments
We will help you answer the question: are you prepared to be as efficient, accurate, and connected as possible in sub-zero areas?
Technology in the NewsThe State of the DC Voice Market The Cold Hard Facts: Using Rugged Mobile Computers in Cold Environments Optricity, Bastian Solutions partner to provide advanced warehouse optimization services Vanderlande invests in collaborative robot specialist Smart Robotics SSI Schaefer expands North American headquarters More Technology News
If your warehouse and distribution centers operate in cold temperatures, this whitepaper is for you. We will help you answer the question: are you prepared to be as efficient, accurate, and connected as possible in sub-zero areas?
This detailed guide describes the conditions where cold environment computers are necessary, the warning signs that indicate when devices aren’t up to their environmental requirements, and explains the key differences between standard and cold environment rugged data-collection computers.
- Changes with technology in sub-zero temperatures
- How to evaluate devices for cold storage
- How to plan your wireless to perform in the cold
- What technologies are best for data collection in sub-zero temperatures
Don’t let productivity suffer because you don’t have the right technology platform for cold temperatures.Download Now!
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsBarcoding Inc · Cold Storage · Labels · Rugged Devices · ·
Latest Whitepaper
The Cold Hard Facts: Using Rugged Mobile Computers in Cold Environments We will help you answer the question: are you prepared to be as efficient, accurate, and connected as possible in sub-zero areas? Download Today!
From the November 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
10th Annual Salary Survey: The Price of Performance Let’s put Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Technology to Work View More From this Issue
Latest Webcast
The State of the DC Voice Market A lot has changed in the last 10 years, especially in voice technology. This webinar will cover the state of the voice market, review two leading voice solutions and help you gain a better understanding of the options and capabilities available today. Register Today!