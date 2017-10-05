The Cold Hard Facts: Using Rugged Mobile Computers in Cold Environments

MMH Staff

By· November 27, 2017

If your warehouse and distribution centers operate in cold temperatures, this whitepaper is for you. We will help you answer the question: are you prepared to be as efficient, accurate, and connected as possible in sub-zero areas?

This detailed guide describes the conditions where cold environment computers are necessary, the warning signs that indicate when devices aren’t up to their environmental requirements, and explains the key differences between standard and cold environment rugged data-collection computers.

Changes with technology in sub-zero temperatures

How to evaluate devices for cold storage

How to plan your wireless to perform in the cold

What technologies are best for data collection in sub-zero temperatures

Don’t let productivity suffer because you don’t have the right technology platform for cold temperatures.