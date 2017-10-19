The Overlooked Competitive Advantage: Connected Teams

MMH Staff

By· February 22, 2018

57% of surveyed manufacturers believe they could reduce downtime by 10-30% by unifying their workgroup communications. What does a minute of downtime cost you?

Download “Making the Case for Unified Communications in Manufacturing” and explore:

How manufacturers seamlessly communicate across any device or network

Communications solutions built for noisy, harsh environments and for each job role

Use cases demonstrating unified communications in action and the ROI

Key findings from the 2017 Manufacturing Communications Survey