USDA certifies Litco’s molded wood products as BioPreferred

MMH Staff

August 29, 2017

Litco International announced that Inca brand molded wood pallets and molded wood core plugs have been certified by the USDA’s BioPreferred program. Litco, as a USDA BioPreferred Partner may begin labeling their products as Biobased.

The BioPreferred Program was developed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help showcase sustainable products and promote use of renewable agricultural resources. Inca pallets and core plugs are now eligible to affix the USDA Certified Biobased Product label showing they are Biobased products.

“Biobased certification for Litco’s core plugs and pallets helps to demonstrate our commitment to the sustainability of our company’s offering of molded wood products,” said Gary Sharon, Vice President of Litco International. “As participants in the GSA purchasing program, we are proud of our ability to help the federal mandate to purchase biobased, sustainable packaging and transportation products.”

The USDA BioPreferred certification further reinforces Litco’s position as a sustainability leader in transport shipping products. Litco’s Inca molded wood pallets and core plugs were the first to be Cradle to Cradle Certified (CM) by McDonough Braungart Design Chemistry (MBDC), for their ingredient chemistry, design and recycling capabilities.

Litco’s Inca molded wood products are made from wood waste and resin. The pallets’ innovative design features include construction 60 percent lighter in weight than conventional hardwood pallets and a space-saving, nestable configuration that saves space in shipping and warehousing. Other aspects are comparable with conventional, new hardwood pallets; durable, strong, stiff, limited reusability and recyclable.

Sustainability tries to maximize utility using the lowest carbon footprint possible; Litco’s lighter weight pallets can substantially reduce the amount of materials and energy to make the product and the costs associated with shipping throughout supply chains.

USDA’s Certified Biobased Product label provides useful information to consumers about the content of a product. This label assures a consumer that product contains a verified amount of renewable biological ingredients (referred to as Biobased content).