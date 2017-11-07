Ziegler CAT increases its parts space by 7,000 square feet

By integrating a mezzanine solution, the equipment dealer made use of previously wasted vertical space and improved picking efficiency.

By ·

Since its founding in 1914, Ziegler has had one guiding principle: to “sell the best equipment, [and] provide the best service.” Working to always implement this philosophy, Ziegler now represents the full line of Minnesota’s and Iowa’s Caterpillar construction equipment, generators and trucks. It also offers a variety of agricultural equipment brands across Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri.

So, when the Ziegler CAT (the company’s Caterpillar equipment dealer in Minnesota and Iowa) team decided to build a distribution center in Minnesota, it looked for help to plan the facility and optimize floor space. After all, the distribution center had two primary objectives—to serve its 1,800 employees across 32 locations and support its component rebuild facility. To accomplish these goals and improve its efficiency, the center had to maximize all of its available space.

As it prepared to help Ziegler CAT achieve these objectives, the team opted to create a custom mezzanine solution, which would not only use previously wasted vertical space (particularly above cabinets and racking), but also improve picking efficiency.

By integrating the mezzanine with its conveyor system, Ziegler CAT has changed how it picks parts. Individuals are now assigned to either the ground or mezzanine floor, as the mezzanine allows for shorter shelving, which eliminates the need for cumbersome movable stairs and ladders. As a result, shelving can be placed closer together, thereby increasing overall space for parts to 38,000 square feet—a rise of 7,000 square feet.

A new facility, iPhones and a new WMS allowed cookware manufacturer Lodge to double its business for the fourth time in 20 years and shorten order delivery time from 10 days to three.
