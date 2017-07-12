Cold storage specialist turns to Cloud WMS

Coast-to-coast, third-party logistics provider streamlines operations across its network.

Evolution of the Retail Fulfillment Operation
It’s an omni-channel world, and retail warehouse and DC operations must now seamlessly orchestrate a combination of software, automation, hardware and supporting equipment to meet ever-increasing customer expectations or be rendered irrelevant.
By ·

Canada-based Nova Cold Logistics (NCL) is a leading frozen and refrigerated logistics services company serving more than 60 customers specializing in frozen and refrigerated foods, including dairy, meat, poultry, fruit, vegetables, baked/packaged goods and seafood.

The company operates 19 million cubic feet of temperature-controlled storage space in five facilities and sought to improve this network’s operations. After upgrading to a Cloud-based 3PL warehouse management system (WMS) solution (HighJump), NCL has streamlined workflows at all its locations, resulting in increased productivity and enhanced customer service.

“NCL’s customers’ and consignees’ requirements vary widely,” says Ken MacLean, president of NCL. “We needed a solution flexible enough to handle specialized requests at varied levels and stages of the supply chain at each of our locations. The Cloud-based 3PL WMS solution fit the bill. We reduced transaction time and expedited orders, which drastically improved service levels.”

The fully managed Cloud solution simplifies each step of the supply chain while assuring high levels of service through system uptime, response time and security. It enabled NCL to increase employee productivity, each facility’s throughput and overall customer satisfaction. NCL also achieved and maintained exceptional levels of performance in order fulfillment and inventory accuracy. As a result, MacLean says NCL has built a strong base of customer advocates that are proactively referring the company to others, enabling NCL to reach its growth objectives.

Josh Bond, Senior Editor
Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.

3PL · Cloud · Cold Storage · Third-Party Logistics
