Top 20 Supply Chain Management Software Suppliers 2017
Consolidation, competition and the Cloud are shaping the software landscape around the world as the market continues to heat up.
Technology in the NewsTop 20 Supply Chain Management Software Suppliers 2017 North Texas WERCouncil to hold 16th Annual Warehousing Resource Convention Robotic Piece Picking Hits Tipping Point Labor Management Systems Get “Smart” 60 Seconds with John Reichert, Chair of Integrated Systems Solutions Group (ISSG) at MHI More Technology News
Technology ResourceWarehouse Execution Systems (WES): The Pathway to Same-Day Fulfillment Thursday, June 29, 2017 | 2pm ET
All Resources
|
Top 20 supply chain management software suppliers
SCM (SCE, SCP, Procurement) Total Software Revenue
|
No.
|
Supplier
|
2015
|
2016
|
SCP
|
WMS
|
MES/MRP
|
TMS
|
Procurement
|
Website
|
1
|
SAP
|
2,666.8
|
2,932.4
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
sap.com
|
2
|
Oracle
|
1,447.8
|
1,552.9
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
oracle.com
|
3
|
JDA Software
|
467.8
|
475.9
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
jda.com
|
4
|
Infor Global Solutions
|
105.5
|
243.3
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
infor.com
|
5
|
Manhattan Associates
|
209.3
|
218.8
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
manh.com
|
6
|
Epicor
|
162.1
|
191.6
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
epicor.com
|
7
|
Descartes Systems Group
|
145.3
|
159.2
|
x
|
descartes.com
|
8
|
HighJump
|
129.7
|
134.9
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
highjump.com
|
9
|
Basware
|
112.6
|
122.3
|
x
|
basware.com
|
10
|
Coupa
|
72.4
|
114.3
|
x
|
coupa.com
|
11
|
IBM
|
126.6
|
112.0
|
x
|
x
|
ibm.com
|
12
|
PTC
|
105.8
|
104.6
|
x
|
x
|
ptc.com
|
13
|
Dassault Systemes
|
74.9
|
92.9
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
3ds.com
|
14
|
BluJay
|
76.6
|
85.8
|
x
|
blujaysolutions.com
|
15
|
Jaggaer
|
82.2
|
84
|
x
|
jaggaer.com
|
16
|
Kinaxis
|
66.3
|
82.8
|
x
|
kinaxis.com
|
17
|
Perfect Commerce
|
44.5
|
72
|
x
|
perfect.com
|
18
|
e2open
|
57.7
|
69.8
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
e2open.com
|
19
|
Zycus
|
49.4
|
65
|
x
|
zycus.com
|
20
|
GEP
|
55
|
63.3
|
x
|
gep.com
|
Total
|
10,180.7
|
11,183.3
|
Revenue listed in millions of USD.
Source: Gartner.
About the AuthorJosh Bond, Senior Editor Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article Topics·
GE Healthcare: Self-driving vehicles are the centerpiece of ROC The Big Picture: Adaptability as King View More From this Issue