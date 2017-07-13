Top 20 Supply Chain Management Software Suppliers 2017

Consolidation, competition and the Cloud are shaping the software landscape around the world as the market continues to heat up.

Technology in the News

Top 20 Supply Chain Management Software Suppliers 2017
North Texas WERCouncil to hold 16th Annual Warehousing Resource Convention
Robotic Piece Picking Hits Tipping Point
Labor Management Systems Get “Smart”
60 Seconds with John Reichert, Chair of Integrated Systems Solutions Group (ISSG) at MHI
More Technology News

Technology Resource

Warehouse Execution Systems (WES): The Pathway to Same-Day Fulfillment
Thursday, June 29, 2017 | 2pm ET
All Resources
By ·

Top 20 supply chain management software suppliers

SCM (SCE, SCP, Procurement) Total Software Revenue

No.

Supplier

2015
Revenue

2016
Revenue

SCP

WMS

MES/MRP

TMS

Procurement

Website

1

SAP

2,666.8

2,932.4

x

x

x

x

x

sap.com

2

Oracle

1,447.8

1,552.9

x

x

x

x

x

oracle.com

3

JDA Software

467.8

475.9

x

x

  

x

  

jda.com

4

Infor Global Solutions

105.5

243.3

x

x

x

x

x

infor.com

5

Manhattan Associates

209.3

218.8

x

x

  

x

  

manh.com

6

Epicor

162.1

191.6

x

x

  

x

x

epicor.com

7

Descartes Systems Group

145.3

159.2

      

x

  

descartes.com

8

HighJump

129.7

134.9

x

x

  

x

  

highjump.com

9

Basware

112.6

122.3

        

x

basware.com

10

Coupa

72.4

114.3

        

x

coupa.com

11

IBM

126.6

112.0

x

      

x

ibm.com

12

PTC

105.8

104.6

x

      

x

ptc.com

13

Dassault Systemes

74.9

92.9

x

  

x

x

  

3ds.com

14

BluJay

76.6

85.8

      

x

  

blujaysolutions.com

15

Jaggaer

82.2

84

        

x

jaggaer.com

16

Kinaxis

66.3

82.8

x

        

kinaxis.com

17

Perfect Commerce

44.5

72

        

x

perfect.com

18

e2open

57.7

69.8

x

    

x

x

e2open.com

19

Zycus

49.4

65

        

x

zycus.com

20

GEP

55

63.3

        

x

gep.com

Total

10,180.7

11,183.3

            

Revenue listed in millions of USD.

Source: Gartner.

    

About the Author

Josh Bond, Senior Editor
Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

· All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Making the Case: IC Pneumatic Forklifts solve your company’s most pressing pain points
Download this new "Making the Case" e-book for an in-depth look at how Toyota's line of material handling equipment has been designed and manufactured from the ground up with operator safety, comfort, productivity and efficiency in mind.
Download Today!
From the June 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Self-driving mobile robots improve cycle times and reduce floor space at GE Healthcare’s new repair operations center in Wisconsin. General Electric operations center layout, General Electric Healthcare warehouse
GE Healthcare: Self-driving vehicles are the centerpiece of ROC
The Big Picture: Adaptability as King
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Warehouse Execution Systems (WES): The Pathway to Same-Day Fulfillment
This webinar explores the processes and technologies enabling same-day, same-hour order fulfillment using intelligent supply chain software.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
GE Healthcare System Report: Lean repairs
Self-driving mobile robots improve cycle times and reduce floor space at GE Healthcare’s new...
Materials Handling Innovation (and why it matters)
Every company considers itself an innovator. It’s time to include materials handling leaders in...

Thrive Market’s Startup Distribution Network
How does a fastgrowing, e-commerce startup company build out order fulfillment capabilities? Thrive...
U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 released today
On Tuesday, the U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 will be released on...