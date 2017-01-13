Going lean with AGVs: Inside look at the LEDVANCE distribution center

Automatic guided vehicles have reduced lift truck traffic, created a safer environment and fully automated the movement of finished goods from production to storage in LEDVANCE’s Kentucky plant.

Equipment in the News

Going lean with AGVs: Inside look at the LEDVANCE distribution center
Lift Truck Series: A new technician vision
Lift Truck Tips: Changing the current of lift truck maintenance
Technician Spotlight: Kevin Elmore, Service Technician at Arbon Equipment Corporation
Supply Chain Education for The Masses
More Equipment News

Equipment Resource

Hydrogen, the Future of Materials Handling
Large, successful organizations are integrating hydrogen fuel cell technology into their lift truck fleets and benefiting from lower operational costs, reduced emissions and improved reliability.
All Resources
By ·

The process begins in the assembly area, where the packaging operator monitors the output at the full pallet pick up locations (1). When pallet loads of finished goods are ready for pickup, the operator presses a call button at the station.

When that happens, the automatic guided vehicle (AGV) software dispatches an AGV to the production line. While the AGV follows magnetic tape, the AGV reads RFID tags located along the guidepath route (2) so the software can track its progress.

The AGV can go to three different lines for full pallet pickup (1). If empty pallets are needed, it goes first to a pallet hopper (3), where empties are automatically loaded onto the conveyor top cart. Once in the production facility, empty pallets are automatically delivered to an empty pallet drop-off location (4). The AGV then moves to one of the pickup location (1), where a powered conveyor moves a unit load onto a specially designed cart. Each AGV cart can carry two pallets up to 63 inches long, or one larger pallet for over-size items. From there, the AGV travels into the finished goods warehouse (5) where the unit loads are transferred onto pallet accumulation conveyor at pallet drop-off locations (6).

Once the delivery is complete, the AGV travels to an auto-charging area (7) for an opportunity charge until it is called again for service.

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock, editorial director, has covered materials handling, technology, logistics and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. In addition to Supply Chain Management Review, he is also Executive Editor of Modern Materials Handling. A graduate of Bowling Green State University, Trebilcock lives in Keene, NH. He can be reached at 603-357-0484.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

AGVs · System Report · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Mobile Solutions: Improving Supply Chain Efficiencies
To meet customer's ever-increasing service expectations and improve their business efficiency, companies are looking to their supply chain operations – especially material handling and warehouse operations managers.
Download Today!
From the December 2016 Issue
Wearable technologies are nothing new in warehouses. For decades, equipment such as ring scanners, arm-mounted devices, and voice headsets and terminals have made warehouse processes more productive and accurate. That doesn’t mean, however, that wearables are standing still.
System Report: Sustainable Distribution at REI
Holding Steady: Top 20 3PL Warehouses 2016
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
System Report: Sustainable Distribution at REI
Specialty outdoor retailer REI’s new distribution center brings together the next generation of...
System Report: Whirpool puts mobile robots to work
In Whirlpool Corp.’s Clyde, Ohio, factory, mobile robots have automated the delivery of parts to...

Modern Materials Handling’s 2017 Casebook Collection
The 2017 Casebook features more than 35 case studies that put the spotlight on successful innovation...
Brownells: Designing for Efficiency and Growth
Brownells’ new Iowa distribution center has taken touches—and miles—out of the order...