Rugged tablet PC improves order picking and shipping

Large retail chain streamlines logistics at the largest warehouse in northern Europe.

Technology in the News

The State of the DC Voice Market
Rugged tablet PC improves order picking and shipping
Bakery finds the right automation ingredients
JDA partners with AWESOME
Vecna Robotics names CEO Daniel Patt, former head of DARPA Autonomy
More Technology News

Technology Resource

The State of the DC Voice Market
Available On-Demand. Watch Now.
All Resources
By ·

Swedish chain store Jula provides a range of products for professional and do-it-yourself projects. From its warehouse in Skara, Sweden—the largest building in northern Europe at 1.6 million square feet—the company ships goods to its 90 retail stores across Sweden, Norway and Poland. After deploying ultra-rugged tablets to assist order pickers and shipping employees, the company streamlined order picking and truck loading.

Twenty rugged tablets (Handheld Group) were installed in vehicle docks on warehouse forklifts used by order-picking employees. The IP65-rated tablet computers feature a 10.1-inch full HD projected capacitive touchscreen and a processor that can run warehousing software and perform complicated tasks quickly. The lockable vehicle docks have several connection options, including two USB ports, two RS232 ports and an Ethernet port, along with GPS/WWAN pass-through.

The company uses a pick-by-voice system to keep workers’ hands free to operate machinery and handle goods. By displaying a picking list on the tablet, forklift operators are able to override the voice system’s given sequence as needed to speed up picking and load items more efficiently.

Another 25 tablets with external scanners were deployed so shipping workers can scan each pallet’s label as it’s loaded onto a delivery truck. Scanning sends inventory details wirelessly to the back office and saves a record of every loaded item and which pallet it’s on.

“When we’ve worked as hard as we have to make our warehouse as perfect as possible when it comes to reliability and infrastructure, delivery security is of utmost importance,” says Urban Andersson, infrastructure IT system manager. “The present system is modern and fast, and the tablets are stable and reliable.”

About the Author

Josh Bond, Senior Editor
Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Handheld · Handheld Group · Mobile & Wireless · Picking · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Totes keep produce fresh from field to store
A two-part reusable plastic tote features a frame that cradles produce in a recyclable, replaceable sleeve.
Download Today!
From the December 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Confronting an aging materials handling system and new channels of business with new customer expectations, Rocky Brands installed a put-to-light and sortation system to ramp up fulfillment.
The Big Picture: Navigation Gets a Reboot for Automatic Vehicles
Top 20 3PL Warehouses 2017: Growth amid change
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
The State of the DC Voice Market
A lot has changed in the last 10 years, especially in voice technology. This webinar will cover the state of the voice market, review two leading voice solutions and help you gain a better understanding of the options and capabilities available today.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
System Report: Rocky Brands Sees the Light
Confronting an aging materials handling system and new channels of business with new customer...
Top 20 industrial lift truck suppliers, 2017
The top lift truck suppliers list is changing with industry acquisitions causing a dramatic...

Lodge Manufacturing: Distribution Cast in Iron
In a new facility, iPhones and a new WMS allowed cookware manufacturer Lodge to double its business...
Rochester Drug Cooperative: Robots ready for work
It’s still early stages, but Rochester Drug Cooperative is proving that mobile robotic piece...
Partner Links