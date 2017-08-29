TraceLink acquires ROC IT Solutions

MMH Staff

August 29, 2017

TraceLink Inc., which specializes in connecting the life sciences supply chain and providing real-time information sharing, has acquired ROC IT Solutions, a leader in intelligent edge data capture for serialized product inventory in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

The acquisition positions TraceLink as the only end-to-end platform that enables life sciences companies to capture, process and exchange serialized product data across a digital supply chain network and also more effectively manage warehouse product inventory at the “edge” of the supply chain.

By acquiring ROC IT and integrating the edge solution, EdgeTRAC, into its family of serialization software solutions, TraceLink now offers solutions for serialized receiving, picking, shipping, returns, deactivation, aggregation, de-aggregation, label printing, and tag management of pharmaceutical products, alongside its serialization software, country compliance solutions, and unique track and trace network currently used by more than 650 global customers to exchange compliance data with more than 255,000 supply chain endpoints.

“TraceLink and ROC IT have been working together since the early days of pharmaceutical track and trace, establishing an undeniable synergy with our respective technical superiority, industry knowledge and company cultures,” said Shabbir Dahod, president & CEO, TraceLink. “This acquisition further widens our leadership position by seamlessly merging best-of-breed serialization capabilities into a comprehensive solution set. As a result, we’ll be able to serve broader serialization challenges of the pharmaceutical industry as well as explore new capabilities for real-time information sharing that support the longer-term business and patient safety goals of our customers.”

The specific warehouse operations capabilities now offered by TraceLink as a result of the ROC IT acquisition include:

Operational integration—across serial number management, EPCIS repository, WMS and master data at scale

Inference-driven receiving—with configurable audit parameters and optional put away

Serialized container management—for aggregation / de-aggregation and other re-work

Pick, and pick/pack scenario support—with picking confirmation integration with WMS

Shipment and shipment verification—with optional integration to ERP/WMS

ERP/WMS integration—single integration for all modules and functions

Comprehensive product support—for serialized and non-serialized products

Integrated solution for the healthcare and pharmacy community—which streamlines the process of receiving serialized products and data associated with them

All existing ROC IT customers will be able to rely on TraceLink’s global customer success team for ongoing technical support and implementation assistance.

ROC IT’s former Pittsford, N.Y., office location is now TraceLink’s second U.S. office location, with the company’s global headquarters remaining in North Reading, Mass.