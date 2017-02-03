60 Seconds with: Todd Farwell, Automation Solutions Group (ASG)

MMH Staff

February 3, 2017

Todd Farwell

Title: General Member, Automation Solutions Group (ASG); Innovation Manager, Caterpillar

Location: Charlotte, N.C.

Experience: 20+ years in supply chain and logistics with experience in truck load shipments, packaging and warehouse management.

Duties: The Automation Solutions Group (mhi.org/asg) aims to be the “go-to” authority on automated materials handling solutions for supply chain operations.

Modern: Last month we highlighted MHI’s Automation Solutions Group from the industry’s perspective. As an end user, tell us a little bit about how and why you got involved with an industry association.

Farwell: At Caterpillar, the teams I work with are focused on building empathy with our customers, so as a customer of the materials handling industry, I have an interest in what the Automation Solutions Group is doing. A lot of companies have a product-first mentality. That was a way of doing business, but it’s not the key to success we see with companies like Uber and Apple. By first understanding your customer, you can unblock solutions that are really going to make your customer happy. When I realized the ASG was going that route, I thought it was a bold move. Who wouldn’t want to be on a team coming up with game-changing solutions?

Modern: The Automated Solutions Group is focused on materials handling automation. Just how important is automation to Caterpillar today, how is it changing, and what is driving the change?

Farwell: As the cost per labor in supply chain activities escalates, automation is becoming more important. It eliminates slack and waste in our processes. If you look at the market, we’re also seeing the democratization of technology. It’s now within reach of more companies than ever, so that the small provider can do what only big providers could do in the past. That’s a real driver. At CAT, we’ve announced a relationship with Clearpath Robotics to pilot the use of small robots in our facilities: They’re more flexible, and they’re more affordable. The lesson there is that if we no longer have an advantage because of the economies of our scale, we have to be innovative to maintain our competitive advantage. If you think about it, we used to have robots in cages, and now we’re unleashing them from the cages to help us.

Modern: You talked earlier about customer-focused solutions. What do you think having end users as part of ASG, which is new to the group, brings to the table?

Farwell: I think we’ll bring insights into the true job to be done. I used to think our customers purchased equipment and services from CAT. I now understand that it’s our job to help them make money. We need to offer them equipment or data that makes them more profitable than the competition. The same is true for ASG. Having customers as part of the group can help the industry develop solutions that accelerate my business and profitability.

Modern: Since you’re an end user representative, tell us why and how other end users can get involved?

Farwell: That’s simple: You should be involved because your competition is involved. And,the first step to getting involved is to contact me (.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) ) or Matthew Smurr (.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) ) at MHI.