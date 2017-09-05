Labeling software improves production efficiency by 50%
Medical device manufacturer’s new enterprise bar code labeling solution ensures compliance and efficiency across global facilities.
MicroVention is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical technologies with headquarters in Tustin, Calif., and facilities in Costa Rica and China. Recent growth prompted the company to re-evaluate labeling operations in favor of gaining efficiencies across facilities.
“We reached a point in our growth where we needed a labeling solution that was available over our network, not stored on each individual computer,” explains MicroVention associate label engineer Frank Carranza. “From design to approval, production and print, our goal was to make our labeling process lean. By implementing the new solution, we were able to streamline our labeling process globally, resulting in a 50% improvement in production efficiency.”
Fifty employees located in four of the company’s facilities needed to access and print labels. The solution (Teklynx) also provided many labeling environment enhancements. It has the capability to print labels from anywhere in the world to a virtually unlimited number of printers, which improved its ability to support a global multi-user, multi-facility footprint.
The software also added the ability to manage hundreds of printers in multiple locations from a single server, improving its ability to support a lean-staffed labeling environment. Two employees now design and manage labels for more than 2,000 SKUs. In addition, available audit trails and customizable user group authorizations provided MicroVention with the desired level of data center security throughout its global network.
Finally, the software improved the company’s ability to comply with medical device manufacturer labeling regulations such as FDA compliance standards 21 CFR Part 11 and Unique Device Identification (UDI) requirements.
About the AuthorJosh Bond, Senior Editor Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.
