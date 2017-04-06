MHI announces winners of ProMat 2017 Innovation Awards

The 2017 Innovation Awards were given to ProMat exhibitors in three categories: Best New Innovation, Best IT Innovation and Best Innovation of an Existing Product.

By ·

During Industry Night, the 2017 MHI Innovation Awards were announced. These awards are given to ProMat exhibitors in three categories: Best New Innovation, Best IT Innovation and Best Innovation of an Existing Product. There were a record 153 submissions for the awards this year. Seven judges comprised of professionals from the material handling and supply chain industry completed the initial vetting process and identified four finalists in each category. The following are the winners:

Best New Product:
ProShip, Inc.(Booth: S4480)
Product: CVP-500 Automated Packaging System

Best Innovation of an Existing Product:
EuroSort, Inc.(Booth: S2026)
Product: Twin Push Tray Sorter

Best IT Innovation:
Ubimax GmbH (Booth: S3691)
Product: Enterprise Wearable Computing Suite

The MHI Innovation Award serves to educate and provide valuable insights on the latest manufacturing and supply chain products and services to ProMat attendees. On Monday, the finalists presented their unique solutions to a panel of judges on the show floor.

MHI would like to thank the individuals from the following companies for graciously volunteering their time as Innovation Award judges: Shaw Industries; Ashley Furniture; Boeing; Big Lots!; McKee Luxotica; and DHL eCommerce.

