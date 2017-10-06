Manufacturing Day: 2,716 events from Hawaii to Alaska to Puerto Rico
Events to be scheduled throughout the month, so the remaining 249,185 manufacturing firms in the United States have time.
Thursday, October 19, 2017 | 2pm ET
Manufacturing Day is a celebration of modern manufacturing meant to inspire the next generation of manufacturers.
Manufacturing Day occurs on the first Friday in October, but although it is officially Oct. 6, organizers emphasize that companies and community organizations should plan events on the date in October that works best for them. All events should be registered on the site and can be marked as public or invitation-only events.
Registered event hosts have access to free event planning and execution resources and toolkits.
In celebration of Manufacturing Day, we at Modern have assembled some of the headlines to come out of the sixth annual event:
- ISA and Automation Federation offer resources for yearlong Manufacturing Day events
- Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross celebrates Manufacturing Day
- Raymond celebrates Manufacturing Day with more than 250 students
- Aerotek reports top skilled trades opportunities in manufacturing
- NIMS announces new leadership, Manufacturing Day event
- 500 Michigan students to tour 35 manufacturing facilities for Manufacturing Day
- Deloitte: Manufacturing industry suffers image problem, yet critical to U.S. prosperity
- Regal Beloit Corporation to offer Manufacturing Day tour
- 4 ways to inspire the next generation of skilled workers (PDF)
