Manufacturing Day: 2,716 events from Hawaii to Alaska to Puerto Rico

Events to be scheduled throughout the month, so the remaining 249,185 manufacturing firms in the United States have time.

Manufacturing Day: 2,716 events from Hawaii to Alaska to Puerto Rico
Manufacturing Day is a celebration of modern manufacturing meant to inspire the next generation of manufacturers.

Manufacturing Day occurs on the first Friday in October, but although it is officially Oct. 6, organizers emphasize that companies and community organizations should plan events on the date in October that works best for them. All events should be registered on the site and can be marked as public or invitation-only events.

Registered event hosts have access to free event planning and execution resources and toolkits.

In celebration of Manufacturing Day, we at Modern have assembled some of the headlines to come out of the sixth annual event:

