156 companies participate in the 2023 MHI Innovation Awards

After receiving 156 submissions for the 2023 MHI Innovation Awards, five independent judges comprised of professionals from the material handling and supply chain industry completed the initial review process. “The product submissions we received for the awards are nothing short of amazing,” said Greg Baer, MHI’s VP - sales.

“Every year our exhibitors demonstrate a remarkable capability of bringing solutions to our show floor that revolutionize the way global supply chains function,” he continued. “The award submissions for 2023 are no exception.”

Four finalists were chosen as the most innovative products in each of their respective categories: Best New Innovation, Best Innovation of an Existing Product, and Best IT Innovation based on concept, value, and impact. The finalists and their innovations (in particular order) are:

Best New Innovation

Agility Robotics - Digit a Human-Centric Robot

Berkshire Grey Inc. - Project GreyWolf - A Berkshire Grey & Locus Robotics Solution

OPEX Corporation - OPEX Infinity AS/RS System

Packsize International Inc.- X5

Best Innovation of an Existing Product

HAI Robotics U.S.A. Inc. - A42T Autonomous Case-picking Robot

Vanderlande Industries, Inc. - ADAPTO Shuttle

Ideal Warehouse Innovations, Inc. - SLIDE-effect® Dock Bumpe

Geek+ America, Inc. - PopPick

Best IT Innovation

Synkrato - Synkrato warehouse digital twin

OneRack - OneRack

Lucas Systems, Inc. - Lucas Systems Dynamic Work Optimization

FORTNA - FORTNA OptiSlot DC Featuring Digital Twin Technology

Baer said the MHI Innovation Awards educate and provide valuable insights on the latest manufacturing and supply chain products and services. ProMat 2023 exhibitors were called upon to submit a new product, product line, technology, service, or new application of existing products or technology that “create quantifiable and sustainable results in terms of ROI, cost savings and customer satisfaction,” he added.

On March 20th, finalists will move onto the next round of judging and present their solutions to a panel of independent judges on the ProMat show floor. The winners in each category will be announced at on March 22nd during MHI Industry Night with Nate Bargatze.

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.



