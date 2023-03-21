MMH    Topics     Events    ProMat    MHI

156 companies participate in the 2023 MHI Innovation Awards

Four finalists were chosen as the most innovative products in each of their respective categories: Best New Innovation, Best Innovation of an Existing Product, and Best IT Innovation based on concept, value, and impact.

By

After receiving 156 submissions for the 2023 MHI Innovation Awards, five independent judges comprised of professionals from the material handling and supply chain industry completed the initial review process. “The product submissions we received for the awards are nothing short of amazing,” said Greg Baer, MHI’s VP - sales.

“Every year our exhibitors demonstrate a remarkable capability of bringing solutions to our show floor that revolutionize the way global supply chains function,” he continued. “The award submissions for 2023 are no exception.”

Four finalists were chosen as the most innovative products in each of their respective categories: Best New Innovation, Best Innovation of an Existing Product, and Best IT Innovation based on concept, value, and impact. The finalists and their innovations (in particular order) are:

Best New Innovation
Agility Robotics - Digit a Human-Centric Robot
Berkshire Grey Inc. - Project GreyWolf - A Berkshire Grey & Locus Robotics Solution
OPEX Corporation - OPEX Infinity AS/RS System
Packsize International Inc.- X5

Best Innovation of an Existing Product
HAI Robotics U.S.A. Inc. - A42T Autonomous Case-picking Robot
Vanderlande Industries, Inc. - ADAPTO Shuttle
Ideal Warehouse Innovations, Inc. - SLIDE-effect® Dock Bumpe    
Geek+ America, Inc. - PopPick

Best IT Innovation
Synkrato - Synkrato warehouse digital twin
OneRack - OneRack        
Lucas Systems, Inc. - Lucas Systems Dynamic Work Optimization
FORTNA - FORTNA OptiSlot DC Featuring Digital Twin Technology

Baer said the MHI Innovation Awards educate and provide valuable insights on the latest manufacturing and supply chain products and services. ProMat 2023 exhibitors were called upon to submit a new product, product line, technology, service, or new application of existing products or technology that “create quantifiable and sustainable results in terms of ROI, cost savings and customer satisfaction,” he added.

On March 20th, finalists will move onto the next round of judging and present their solutions to a panel of independent judges on the ProMat show floor. The winners in each category will be announced at on March 22nd during MHI Industry Night with Nate Bargatze.

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


Article Topics

News
Events
ProMat
MHI
ProMat
   All topics

MHI News & Resources

WERC 2023 explored how to seize growth opportunities, benchmarking report released
WERC releases 2023 DC Measures operations benchmarking report and online tool
Talking Materials Handling: The state of robotics
AEC, MHI’s newest Industry Group, to hold inaugural membership meeting in May
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
More MHI

Latest in Materials Handling

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources