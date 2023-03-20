2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions

Modern Materials Handling is proud to release this comprehensive, 21-page report covering the Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions based on a recently completed survey of material handling decision makers.

Download the free report featuring all of the survey data including:

Factors and features considered important when evaluating automation systems and solutions for possible purchase

The impact of coronavirus on upcoming purchase plans

The extent to which specific warehouse processes are automated and areas that operations will be looking to improve during the next 2 years

Order fulfillment activities currently running and tasks companies will look to improve/implement

Usage and implementation/upgrade plans for equipment used in warehouses and DCs

Buying channels/sources use for order fulfillment solutions and for purchasing equipment replacement parts

View or download



