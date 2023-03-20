MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Special Reports

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions

This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems and solutions used in warehouse and distribution center operations. Where possible, results in this report trend to the2021 and 2022 waves.

By

Modern Materials Handling is proud to release this comprehensive, 21-page report covering the Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions based on a recently completed survey of material handling decision makers.

Download the free report featuring all of the survey data including:

  • Factors and features considered important when evaluating automation systems and solutions for possible purchase
  • The impact of coronavirus on upcoming purchase plans
  • The extent to which specific warehouse processes are automated and areas that operations will be looking to improve during the next 2 years
  • Order fulfillment activities currently running and tasks companies will look to improve/implement
  • Usage and implementation/upgrade plans for equipment used in warehouses and DCs
  • Buying channels/sources use for order fulfillment solutions and for purchasing equipment replacement parts
View or download

Article Topics

Resources
Special Reports
Warehouse
Automation
Peerless Research Group
Technology
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Standing at the intersection of pallets & automated equipment
Depalletizing and palletizing gain in flexibility
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources