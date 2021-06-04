17th annual Cat Lift Trucks Educational Scholarship awarded to Houston area student

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, the exclusive manufacturer and provider of Cat lift trucks across North, Central and South America, has awarded its 17th Annual Cat Lift Trucks Educational Scholarship to Klein Independent School District (ISD) high school student, Muhammad Memon. The $5,000 scholarship will go toward his pursuit of higher education at Baylor University.

Muhammad Memon will graduate from Klein Oak High School in June 2021. Excelling in both academics and extracurricular activities during his high school career, Muhammad has demonstrated his enthusiasm for leadership by serving as officer and vice president of Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA). He also prioritizes giving back to the community through his unwavering commitment to his local mosque.

“One of the most important things we can do for the next generation, like Muhammad, is to help inspire them to acquire the skills and determination needed to succeed in the industries of today and tomorrow,” said John Sneddon, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “We continue to be impressed by the many accomplishments and aspirations of our applicants. This year we are happy to present this award to Muhammad Memon for his admirable achievements.”

In college, Muhammad plans to pursue an engineering degree and focuses on giving back to his community by setting an example for future engineers. When asked why he chose that career path, he explained, “that he would love to develop software that could help companies save time, reduce costs and increase productivity.”

The Cat Lift Trucks Scholarship Program is dedicated to supporting enthusiastic future leaders that want to contribute to the growth of the material handling industry. Each year, the recipient is chosen based on their academic performance, commitment to community service, demonstration of leadership abilities and financial need. The Cat Lift Trucks Scholarship Program has awarded more than $135,000 in educational assistance to Houston-area students

To learn more about the Cat Lift Trucks annual program, click here.



