2022 Warehouse Benchmarks: Improving Warehouse/Distribution Center Metrics

Best practices to optimize distribution center operations and lift truck fleet utilization for 2022.

By

This isn’t the logistics landscape of yesteryear. To count your distribution center among the strongest, you need to measure your performance – from warehouse capacity to on-time shipments.

More importantly, you need to evaluate the metrics that matter most.

Now is the time to understand:

  • Which metrics your peers rely on to drive the greatest improvement, as reported by the 2022 Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC) DC Measures Report
  • Proven strategies to improve performance on key metrics in the top 12
