2022 Warehouse Benchmarks: Improving Warehouse/Distribution Center Metrics

This isn’t the logistics landscape of yesteryear. To count your distribution center among the strongest, you need to measure your performance – from warehouse capacity to on-time shipments.
More importantly, you need to evaluate the metrics that matter most.
Now is the time to understand:
- Which metrics your peers rely on to drive the greatest improvement, as reported by the 2022 Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC) DC Measures Report
- Proven strategies to improve performance on key metrics in the top 12