3PL Central launches Fall 2021 scholarship for aspiring supply chain and logistics students

3PL Central, a provider of cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) built to meet the needs of third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses, recently launched its Fall 2021 $2,500 scholarship aimed at supporting education for college students currently enrolled in Supply Chain Management or Logistics programs.

3PL Central also announced that Charles Zhou, student in Michigan State University’s Supply Chain Management Undergraduate program, has been awarded the 3PL Central Spring 2021 Supply Chain Scholarship.

Despite higher unemployment numbers, transportation and warehouse jobs continue to grow, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing 47,000 jobs added in December 2020 and organizations across the supply chain expressing concerns about continued worker shortages. The 3PL Central Supply Chain Scholarship aims to encourage interest in logistics careers and give aspiring supply chain professionals financial support during their educational journey. It also intends to inspire new ideas for the supply chain and warehousing industry.

Applicants must currently be enrolled in a Bachelor’s or Master’s program in Business Administration, Supply Chain, or Logistics. Interested applicants should submit their name, school, major, contact information, and a 1,000-word essay on the next big advancement in supply chain management by June 1, 2021, to be considered for the $2500 Fall Semester 2021 3PL Central Supply Chain Scholarship.

“Order fulfillment is one of the fastest-growing industry segments in the world, and employment candidates with certified education and expertise are scarce,” said Elecia Brazeau, chief operating officer at Interfulfillment. “Providing our customers with quality e-commerce fulfillment services requires quick, responsive, and dedicated team members above all else. It is critical that employees care about our customers’ satisfaction, value a progressive career, and are passionate about logistics.”

“When we employ someone who meets all these criteria, retaining them and keeping them happy is important. Due to all these factors, we believe choosing a career path in this field is a safe bet for anyone that wants a promising career in a booming industry,” Brazeau continued.

“With COVID stretching the supply chain more than ever, it’s so important to get people interested, engaged, and thinking about how to improve logistics for the future,” said Rachel Trindade, chief marketing officer at 3PL Central. “Encouraging the next generation to study and enter careers in supply chain can help with both warehouse labor constraints and also bring fresh new ideas in terms of technology and processes.”

You can find an application here: [url=https://www.3plcentral.com/3pl-central-scholarship]https://www.3plcentral.com/3pl-central-scholarship[/url]



