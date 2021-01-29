MMH    Topics 

3PL Central launches Fall 2021 scholarship for aspiring supply chain and logistics students

Deadline for $2,500 scholarship for fall studies for enrolled college students is June 1, 2021

By

Latest Material Handling News

Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
PMMI: Expo Pack Guadalajara breaks records
Vertical Cold Storage closes MWCold acquisition
ORBIS hosts third annual golf outing to benefit Children’s Wisconsin
Brightpick robots to automate order picking, consolidation and dispatch for Rohlik Group
More News

3PL Central, a provider of cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) built to meet the needs of third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses, recently launched its Fall 2021 $2,500 scholarship aimed at supporting education for college students currently enrolled in Supply Chain Management or Logistics programs.

3PL Central also announced that Charles Zhou, student in Michigan State University’s Supply Chain Management Undergraduate program, has been awarded the 3PL Central Spring 2021 Supply Chain Scholarship.

Despite higher unemployment numbers, transportation and warehouse jobs continue to grow, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing 47,000 jobs added in December 2020 and organizations across the supply chain expressing concerns about continued worker shortages. The 3PL Central Supply Chain Scholarship aims to encourage interest in logistics careers and give aspiring supply chain professionals financial support during their educational journey. It also intends to inspire new ideas for the supply chain and warehousing industry.

Applicants must currently be enrolled in a Bachelor’s or Master’s program in Business Administration, Supply Chain, or Logistics. Interested applicants should submit their name, school, major, contact information, and a 1,000-word essay on the next big advancement in supply chain management by June 1, 2021, to be considered for the $2500 Fall Semester 2021 3PL Central Supply Chain Scholarship.

“Order fulfillment is one of the fastest-growing industry segments in the world, and employment candidates with certified education and expertise are scarce,” said Elecia Brazeau, chief operating officer at Interfulfillment. “Providing our customers with quality e-commerce fulfillment services requires quick, responsive, and dedicated team members above all else. It is critical that employees care about our customers’ satisfaction, value a progressive career, and are passionate about logistics.”

“When we employ someone who meets all these criteria, retaining them and keeping them happy is important. Due to all these factors, we believe choosing a career path in this field is a safe bet for anyone that wants a promising career in a booming industry,” Brazeau continued.

“With COVID stretching the supply chain more than ever, it’s so important to get people interested, engaged, and thinking about how to improve logistics for the future,” said Rachel Trindade, chief marketing officer at 3PL Central. “Encouraging the next generation to study and enter careers in supply chain can help with both warehouse labor constraints and also bring fresh new ideas in terms of technology and processes.”

You can find an application here: [url=https://www.3plcentral.com/3pl-central-scholarship]https://www.3plcentral.com/3pl-central-scholarship[/url]


Article Topics

News
3PL Central
Education
scholarship
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
PMMI: Expo Pack Guadalajara breaks records
Vertical Cold Storage closes MWCold acquisition
ORBIS hosts third annual golf outing to benefit Children’s Wisconsin
Brightpick robots to automate order picking, consolidation and dispatch for Rohlik Group
WERC 2023 explored how to seize growth opportunities, benchmarking report released
Ryson’s rebrand reflects alignment as part of Royal Apollo Group
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources