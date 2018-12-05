4 Proven Options for Relabeling Warehouse Racks
Whether you work in a warehouse, distribution center, manufacturing site or third-party logistics (3PL) facility, it’s not uncommon for warehouse racks to require relabeling from time to time.
Time to Replace Your Barcode Location Labels?
A number of events can trigger this:
- You’re reconfiguring your rack set-up and flow to accommodate seasonal inventory changes or facility expansion
- Your beams require a refresh after several years of wear and tear
- Your existing barcode location labels are damaged, missing or peeling
- You’re upgrading your warehouse management system or inventory control software
- You’re converting some bulk storage areas to picking bays
- New tenants are moving into a section of your 3PL facility
Determining Your Best Relabeling Option
“If you’re thinking of relabeling your warehouse racks, there are several potential solutions we typically recommend you consider,” said John Roggeveen, an ID Label business development manager. “Based on our experience with thousands of warehousing clients, the best option really depends on your specific needs and environment.”
Here are four proven solutions to consider for your specific project.
Beam Cover-Up Strip with Easy-Release Top Coating
Are your beams scratched, rusted or dingy? Are your existing barcode labels damaged, missing or peeling? Would you like to avoid the laborious task of scraping off old barcode labels before relabeling? If any of these apply, then a base cover-up strip with an easy-release top lamination may be an ideal solution.Download Now!
