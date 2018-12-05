5 Essential Planning Steps for Labeling a New Warehouse
Demand for warehousing space is at an all-time high, driven in large part by a boom in retail e-commerce sales.
If you’re in the process of planning a new warehouse or distribution center or expanding your current facility, there are a several key preparation steps to keep in mind to ensure that your warehouse labels and signs meet your needs and your go-live date.
Include Your Label Manufacturer on the Project Planning Team
Don’t wait too long to plan for your barcode location labels and signs. Poor preparation might lead to errors, rush production charges or delays in your go-live date. Include ID Label on your project team to manage all the aspects of label and sign preparation and installation. This allows you to focus on other critical project components.
Order the Right Barcode Labels and Signs for Your Environment and Technology
Be sure to consult with your label manufacturer to address the following considerations:
- What scanning technology will be used?
- From what distance will your labels be scanned?
- What kinds of surfaces will the labels be applied to?
- Will the labels be used in cold or freezer environments?
- Do your rack labels need to accommodate wire-deck hangover?
- Will you run an up or down picking operation?
- Will you use vertical location rack labels?
