MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

A3 prepares for in-person Automate 2022

Held in Detroit for the first time, Automate expects to draw more than 20,000 attendees, 600 exhibitors and hundreds of speakers on robotics, vision and imaging, motion control, artificial intelligence and smart automation technologies.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
C-Suite Interview with Francisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
More Automation

Just under a year from today (June 6-9, 2022), the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) will open Automate, North America’s largest showcase devoted to automation industry trends, leading-edge technology, and innovations that help companies compete in global markets. Held in Detroit for the first time, Automate expects to draw more than 20,000 attendees, 600 exhibitors and hundreds of speakers on robotics, vision and imaging, motion control, artificial intelligence and smart automation technologies.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we see increasing interest from companies in every industry to automate their processes as they aim to improve efficiencies, handle ongoing labor shortages and ultimately prepare for anything else the future might bring,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of A3. “While we’ve had great success with our virtual events, including last week’s Vision Week, an in-person Automate will bring back what attendees and exhibitors love most about this show—the opportunity to interact with the world’s leading automation companies and find solutions to their most important challenges.”

Hundreds of exhibitors have already registered for Automate 2022 after the 2021 show was postponed due to the pandemic.

“We see Automate as a critical show for putting our autonomous mobile robots in front of the customers that need them most, while giving our team the chance to learn about the latest in machine vision, AI and motion control that can help take our AMRs to the next level,” said Ed Mullen, VP of sales, Americas, Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR). “While it’s difficult to know what the world will look like a year from now, we expect manufacturing and other industries will continue to face severe labor shortages that makes automation increasingly attractive. We look forward to meeting those companies in person to help them overcome this challenge and respond more effectively to customer demands, save time and reduce costs.”

“As we’ve experienced over the years, Automate consistently attracts valuable decision makers who want to maximize productivity and profitability with automation,” said Lou Finazzo, vice president at FANUC America. “We’re excited that Automate will be held in Detroit in 2022, and expect even greater traffic as more companies realize how robotics and other forms of automation can help them compete in today’s challenging business environment.” 

A3’s first in-person event coming out of the pandemic will be the Autonomous Mobile Robot & Logistics Conference in Memphis October 12-14, followed by the A3 Business Forum in Orlando January 31-February 2. After Automate 2022 next June, the conference will return to its normal odd-year cycle with shows scheduled in Detroit May 22-25, 2023, and May 12-15, 2025.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Events
Automate
A3
Automate
Automation
Robotics
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
C-Suite Interview with Francisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
Automotive works on its mojo
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources