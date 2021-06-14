A3 prepares for in-person Automate 2022

Just under a year from today (June 6-9, 2022), the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) will open Automate, North America’s largest showcase devoted to automation industry trends, leading-edge technology, and innovations that help companies compete in global markets. Held in Detroit for the first time, Automate expects to draw more than 20,000 attendees, 600 exhibitors and hundreds of speakers on robotics, vision and imaging, motion control, artificial intelligence and smart automation technologies.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we see increasing interest from companies in every industry to automate their processes as they aim to improve efficiencies, handle ongoing labor shortages and ultimately prepare for anything else the future might bring,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of A3. “While we’ve had great success with our virtual events, including last week’s Vision Week, an in-person Automate will bring back what attendees and exhibitors love most about this show—the opportunity to interact with the world’s leading automation companies and find solutions to their most important challenges.”

Hundreds of exhibitors have already registered for Automate 2022 after the 2021 show was postponed due to the pandemic.

“We see Automate as a critical show for putting our autonomous mobile robots in front of the customers that need them most, while giving our team the chance to learn about the latest in machine vision, AI and motion control that can help take our AMRs to the next level,” said Ed Mullen, VP of sales, Americas, Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR). “While it’s difficult to know what the world will look like a year from now, we expect manufacturing and other industries will continue to face severe labor shortages that makes automation increasingly attractive. We look forward to meeting those companies in person to help them overcome this challenge and respond more effectively to customer demands, save time and reduce costs.”

“As we’ve experienced over the years, Automate consistently attracts valuable decision makers who want to maximize productivity and profitability with automation,” said Lou Finazzo, vice president at FANUC America. “We’re excited that Automate will be held in Detroit in 2022, and expect even greater traffic as more companies realize how robotics and other forms of automation can help them compete in today’s challenging business environment.”

A3’s first in-person event coming out of the pandemic will be the Autonomous Mobile Robot & Logistics Conference in Memphis October 12-14, followed by the A3 Business Forum in Orlando January 31-February 2. After Automate 2022 next June, the conference will return to its normal odd-year cycle with shows scheduled in Detroit May 22-25, 2023, and May 12-15, 2025.



