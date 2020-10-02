MMH    Topics 

ABB goes virtual for Manufacturing Day

ABB offers up virtual educational opportunities as part of its support for Manufacturing Day

By

Latest Material Handling News

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More News

This MFG Day, ABB is providing tools for a 5-day STEAM Experience with our education partner, Edge Factor. Students can go on a virtual journey “behind closed doors” to meet manufacturers, as well as learn about the technology they use to build the world around us.

“ABB has been a strong supporter of MFG Day for many years,” said Tracy Long, Vice President Communications for ABB’s motors, drives and mechanical power transmission divisions. “We are excited to partner with Edge Factor this year to expand our reach and take even more students, parents and teachers behind closed doors to learn how STEAM intersects careers in the exciting world of manufacturing.”

The free Rock MFG Day 2020 toolkit provides schools with an entire week’s worth of films, activities, lesson plans, templates, and Best Practices Guides. Each day highlights career pathways and explores how Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math come alive in manufacturing. This toolkit will also provide businesses and champions with the tools needed to promote this event to local teachers and school systems while continuing to change the perception of manufacturing in your community and industry. To find out more about, visit here.


Article Topics

News
Education
Manufacturing Day
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources