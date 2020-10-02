ABB goes virtual for Manufacturing Day

This MFG Day, ABB is providing tools for a 5-day STEAM Experience with our education partner, Edge Factor. Students can go on a virtual journey “behind closed doors” to meet manufacturers, as well as learn about the technology they use to build the world around us.

“ABB has been a strong supporter of MFG Day for many years,” said Tracy Long, Vice President Communications for ABB’s motors, drives and mechanical power transmission divisions. “We are excited to partner with Edge Factor this year to expand our reach and take even more students, parents and teachers behind closed doors to learn how STEAM intersects careers in the exciting world of manufacturing.”

The free Rock MFG Day 2020 toolkit provides schools with an entire week’s worth of films, activities, lesson plans, templates, and Best Practices Guides. Each day highlights career pathways and explores how Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math come alive in manufacturing. This toolkit will also provide businesses and champions with the tools needed to promote this event to local teachers and school systems while continuing to change the perception of manufacturing in your community and industry. To find out more about, visit here.



