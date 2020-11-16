MMH    Topics     News

AccuSpeechMobile achieves Zebra Technologies’ validation for heads-up display

AccuSpeechMobile validated at Zebra's Solutions Center to automate multimodal workflows with vision, voice and scanning

AccuSpeechMobile today announced it has successfully completed Zebra Technologies’ Validated Program for its Voice Automated Workflow solution. This designation indicates to customers and partners that AccuSpeechMobile was successfully tested - confirming its performance and functionality with the HD4000 heads-up display and TC77 mobile computer.

AccuSpeechMobile delivers multimodal workflow automation with voice, vision and scanning for industry processes in the warehouse, factory and field services. The powerful combination of information displayed on smart glasses in conjunction with voice, scanning, and automation empowers operational workflows such as vision picking, mobile inspection, maintenance and repair to increase productivity, accuracy, and worker safety. Automated workflows direct users through the process using audio input/output and visual information presented simultaneously. Workers’ hands and eyes are free to focus on the task at hand, and worker safety is improved. AccuSpeechMobile’s voice and vision directed workflows allow users to hear audio and see visual prompts for the current task, visually validating as well as hearing the information reduces errors and increases efficiencies.

“In the warehouse, staffing continues to be a critical part of operations,” says Bob Bova, CEO of AccuSpeechMobile. “We’re excited to achieve this validation with Zebra Technologies for the HD4000 Heads-Up-Display and Zebra Android mobile devices,” continues Bova. “Reducing the time-to-ramp for new workers from several weeks to a few days is straightforward and within reach for many organizations.”

Text and images can be combined with voice commands to provide additional visual cues to the user. The lightweight optical module of the HD4000 allows information to be presented within the user’s field of view, simply by looking at the translucent data overlay and listening to voice commands, users have access to the right information, at the right time in the workflow process, delivering a better work experience.

Multimodal workflows with vision, voice and scanning are now available for all organizations and can be deployed within weeks. For an existing voice implementation with AccuSpeechMobile, vision can be added using the Zebra Technologies HD4000.

Zebra Technologies’ Validated Program enables eligible channel partners to test the interoperability of their software solutions with select Zebra mobile computers, scanners, printers and RFID readers, to meet user application-specific needs, and reduce both the risk and the deployment time for the user.

Working closely with Zebra engineering teams, AccuSpeechMobile has tested its voice automation solution with select products for interoperability, including the HD4000 heads-up display and TC77 mobile computer.


