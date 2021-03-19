Advance Charging Technologies opens second manufacturing facility

Advanced Charging Technologies Inc. (ACT), a provider of cloud-based integrated solutions for forklift battery and charging technologies, recently expanded manufacturing to San Antonio, Texas to accommodate increased growth opportunities and the ever-evolving global battery charger market.

In addition to the corporate headquarters and production facility in Fountain Valley, California, the new space doubles ACT’s capacity and expands their national footprint. Since 2009, ACT has positioned themselves as a global leader in integrated battery solutions and charging MHE equipment. Over the past two years the company has aligned themselves within the aviation industry, where ground handling operations have sought alternative energy ground support equipment (GSE) to help achieve overall business goals.

“The decision to expand our presence into San Antonio was a logical step in our business growth strategy,” said Michael Nelson, General Manager of ACT. “The company continues to see accelerated growth. This provided the opportunity to further expand staffing and capabilities, as well as increase our ability to service current and future markets. San Antonio’s centralized location will help us do this.”

This latest expansion in addition to a revamped digital presence and the implementation of new technologies at the corporate level signal strong business growth, the company stated.



