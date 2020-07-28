MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Data Capture

AIM and RAIN RFID Alliance launch first virtual conference

Virtual world environment promotes social interaction and collaboration among participants, and is scalable to support users concurrently from anywhere in the world.

AIM, a worldwide industry association for the automatic identification industry, and RAIN RFID Alliance have announced an inaugural virtual conference scheduled December 9 – 10, 2020.

To reduce the costs associated with attending an in-person conference and to increase the availability of educational and informative technical content, the event will bring together speakers and exhibitors to cover topics like RFID, barcode, IoT, and Blockchain, from the areas of applications, standards, vertical markets and more. Several presentation tracks will allow attendees to choose their preferred subject areas.

More than 250 attendees are expected, including subject matter experts from around the world. The two-day event will feature keynote speakers, educational tracks, networking activities, and an interactive exhibit hall. It will cater to all regions of the world with staggered start times over the conference days.

AIM and RAIN have selected The Echo from Event Farm Inc. as the virtual meeting venue. The Echo platform combines a virtual venue with event engagement technology, offering both a social and communication solution. This virtual world environment promotes social interaction and collaboration among participants and is scalable to support users concurrently from anywhere in the world.

The event will include presentations and exhibit spaces as well as facilities for social networking. Each attendee will use their own avatar and will be allowed to walk around the space as they wish. Attendees can engage with one another as well as hold private conferences and roundtable discussions.

The conference is designed for those who work or want to work in the automatic identification and data capture industry. All levels of content will be offered. Registration will open in September.


