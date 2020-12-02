MMH    Topics     Technology    Data Capture

AIM announces new board of directors members

AIM adds three new members to the Board of Directors team

AIM, the leading industry association and global authority for nearly 50 years in innovation, standards, and solutions in barcode, biometrics, IoT, NFC, RFID, RTLS, and RAIN, has decided to add three new valuable members to their Board of Directors community. Three of these open seats were filled by individuals who continually work to provide support for various industry groups that fall under the broad AIDC use-case spectrum. These additions will work to help AIM members grow their business by fostering the effective use of AIDC-based solutions.

Scott Austin, Senior Executive Vice President, Everledger. Scott leads Everledger’s business in the Americas, working closely with the team to make technology breakthroughs that solve the challenges facing our clients. Scott is also actively involved in Investor Relations with our partners. He was previously Director of the Asia Pacific Smart Card Association for Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. He has over 20 years’ experience in the development and evolution of Identification Technologies (Smartcard/RFID/NFC), Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain technologies, supported through his Certificate in Future Commerce, Financial Technology from MIT. Scott will serve on AIM’s board for a 3-year term.

Tony Fonk, President & CEO, SpotSee. Since 2015, Tony has served SpotSee in his current role. He directs the management team of SpotSee, a manufacturer of connected condition indicators and monitors. Tony brings 17 years of international business experience in developing and executing innovative product, service, and channel strategies. He previously worked for Johns Manville, Stock Building Supply and Ingersoll Rand. Tony has attended executive education programs at Harvard Business School and holds a BS degree in advertising from the University of Kansas. He is a certified Lean Six Sigma BlackBelt. Tony will serve a 2-year term seat on the Board of Directors.

John DiPalo, Chief Strategy Officer, ACSIS. Named a “Pro to Know” in 2018 by Supply Chain Executive Magazine for helping the supply chain community meet today’s business challenges, John leads key strategic initiatives at ACSIS designing, developing, and implementing solutions to meet our customers’ business goals. In this capacity, John routinely engages business and industry experts to identify trends and opportunities, incorporating new technologies into the ACSIS product roadmap to help our customers thrive in a competitive market. John has more than 25 years of experience implementing solutions across multiple technology environments. Prior to joining ACSIS, John led the SAP consulting teams at Deloitte, IMI Systems, and IntelliCorp. John will serve on AIM’s board for a 1-year term.

“We are excited to welcome Scott, Tony, and John to our board of directors. They bring decades of leadership in key areas such as supply chain management, strategic development, and technology innovation, that are vital to our future operations and membership growth,” said Mary Lou Bosco, COO, AIM, Inc.

This transition kickstarted with the rolling out of previous board member, Amber Richards, as she left to go pursue a position with the U.S. Small Business Administration. The team here at AIM wishes Ms. Richards the best of luck in her new career path.


