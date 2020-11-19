AIM & RAIN Alliance virtual conference announces speaker and session line up

AIM and RAIN Alliance will convene December 9 - 10 for their first virtual conference, engage again, focusing on the Automatic Data Collection industry. This first of its kind event will bring together speakers and exhibitors from the areas of applications, standards, vertical markets, and more.

Among the list of speakers are industry experts and leaders of international companies speaking on a range of AIDC technology topics involving healthcare, retail, IoT, smart manufacturing, and automation.

“AIM and RAIN Alliance are thrilled to host engage again in a virtual format. In the midst of a year unlike any that’s come before, there is no better time to learn from those who are leading through disruption, confusion, turbulence and conflict across a myriad of different AIDC disciplines,” said Mary Lou Bosco, COO, AIM, Inc., and AIM North America.

The conference will feature more than 35 speakers and moderators, including:

Patrick Fink, Principal Investigator of REALM, NASA – Keynote Speaker

David Krebs, EVP, AutoID and Data Capture, VDC Research – Keynote Speaker

Philippe Lallement, IoT Ecosystem Development, Michelin

Claude Tetelin, SME EPC/RFID Standards and Applications, GS1 GO

Bahar Aliakbarian, Research Associate Professor, The AXIA Institute – Michigan State University

Jeanne Duckett, Transparency Initiative Development, Avery Dennison

Julie McGill, VP Supply Chain Strategy & Insights, FoodLogiQ

Elizabeth Sinclair, Senior Manager Marketing, BarTender® by Seagull Scientific

Giuliana Gilges-Richards, Sales and Marketing Manager, Times-7

Ashlea Bitanga, General Manager, Times-7

Guy Mikel, President, Color Label Solutions

Dan Harrison, Chief Technology Officer R&D, IIMAK

Scott Austin, Senior Executive Vice President Americas, Everledger

Sprague Ackley, Principal R&D Engineer, Digimarc

Justin Patton, RFID Lab Director, RFID Lab at Auburn University

Ben Taylor, CEO, LedgerDomain

Debangana Mukherjee, Director of Business Development and Sales, CISC

Albertus Pretorius, R&D Manager and Solutions Architect, LicenSys

Teemu Ainasoja, Sales Director, Voyantic

Richard Aufreiter, VP Product Marketing, HID Global

Scott McMillan, Director of Engineering, Clairvoyant Technology, LLC

James Huysentruyt, VP Customer Accounts, PcVue, Inc.

Lana Makhanik, COO/Co-Founder, VUEMED

Chris Sullivan, Global Healthcare Practice Lead, Zebra Technologies

Josef Preishuber-Pflugl, CTO, CISC Semiconductor GmbH

Kenneth Schoening, President, A-1 Packaging Solutions

Chris Brown, RFID Subject Matter Expert, Printronix Auto ID

Tyler Chaffo, Manager Global Sustainability, Intelligent Labels, Avery Dennison

Douglas Seitz, Product Manager Vision Systems, Printronix Auto ID

Jonathan Aitken, Director RFID Partnerships, Avery Dennison

Jeffrey Dungen, Co-Founder and CEO, reelyActive

Jan Van Niekerk, VP of Engineering and Innovation, SpotSee

Angela Kerr, VP Product & Program Mgmt, SpotSee

Kevin Berisso, Director, AutoID Lab, University of Memphis

Charles Greene, Chief Technical & Operations Officer, Powercast Corporation

Steve Halliday, President, RAIN RFID Alliance

Mary Lou Bosco, COO, AIM, Inc. & AIM North America

Registration is $50. With a focus on the Automatic Data Collection industry, the event will bring together speakers and exhibitors, from the areas of applications, standards, vertical markets, and more.



