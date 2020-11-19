MMH    Topics     Technology    Data Capture

AIM & RAIN Alliance virtual conference announces speaker and session line up

This first of its kind event will bring together speakers and exhibitors from the areas of applications, standards, vertical markets, and more.

By

Among the list of speakers are industry experts and leaders of international companies speaking on a range of AIDC technology topics involving healthcare, retail, IoT, smart manufacturing, and automation.

Among the list of speakers are industry experts and leaders of international companies speaking on a range of AIDC technology topics involving healthcare, retail, IoT, smart manufacturing, and automation.

“AIM and RAIN Alliance are thrilled to host engage again in a virtual format. In the midst of a year unlike any that’s come before, there is no better time to learn from those who are leading through disruption, confusion, turbulence and conflict across a myriad of different AIDC disciplines,” said Mary Lou Bosco, COO, AIM, Inc., and AIM North America.

The conference will feature more than 35 speakers and moderators, including:

Patrick Fink, Principal Investigator of REALM, NASA – Keynote Speaker
David Krebs, EVP, AutoID and Data Capture, VDC Research – Keynote Speaker
Philippe Lallement, IoT Ecosystem Development, Michelin
Claude Tetelin, SME EPC/RFID Standards and Applications, GS1 GO
Bahar Aliakbarian, Research Associate Professor, The AXIA Institute – Michigan State University
Jeanne Duckett, Transparency Initiative Development, Avery Dennison
Julie McGill, VP Supply Chain Strategy & Insights, FoodLogiQ
Elizabeth Sinclair, Senior Manager Marketing, BarTender® by Seagull Scientific
Giuliana Gilges-Richards, Sales and Marketing Manager, Times-7
Ashlea Bitanga, General Manager, Times-7
Guy Mikel, President, Color Label Solutions
Dan Harrison, Chief Technology Officer R&D, IIMAK
Scott Austin, Senior Executive Vice President Americas, Everledger
Sprague Ackley, Principal R&D Engineer, Digimarc
Justin Patton, RFID Lab Director, RFID Lab at Auburn University
Ben Taylor, CEO, LedgerDomain
Debangana Mukherjee, Director of Business Development and Sales, CISC
Albertus Pretorius, R&D Manager and Solutions Architect, LicenSys
Teemu Ainasoja, Sales Director, Voyantic
Richard Aufreiter, VP Product Marketing, HID Global
Scott McMillan, Director of Engineering, Clairvoyant Technology, LLC
James Huysentruyt, VP Customer Accounts, PcVue, Inc.
Lana Makhanik, COO/Co-Founder, VUEMED
Chris Sullivan, Global Healthcare Practice Lead, Zebra Technologies
Josef Preishuber-Pflugl, CTO, CISC Semiconductor GmbH
Kenneth Schoening, President, A-1 Packaging Solutions
Chris Brown, RFID Subject Matter Expert, Printronix Auto ID
Tyler Chaffo, Manager Global Sustainability, Intelligent Labels, Avery Dennison
Douglas Seitz, Product Manager Vision Systems, Printronix Auto ID
Jonathan Aitken, Director RFID Partnerships, Avery Dennison
Jeffrey Dungen, Co-Founder and CEO, reelyActive
Jan Van Niekerk, VP of Engineering and Innovation, SpotSee
Angela Kerr, VP Product & Program Mgmt, SpotSee
Kevin Berisso, Director, AutoID Lab, University of Memphis
Charles Greene, Chief Technical & Operations Officer, Powercast Corporation
Steve Halliday, President, RAIN RFID Alliance
Mary Lou Bosco, COO, AIM, Inc. & AIM North America

Registration is $50.


