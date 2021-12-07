MMH    Topics     News

Alert Innovation opens new Gamma Lab for R&D testing and demonstrations

Grocery automation and micro fulfillment systems solution provider sees facility as platform to help drive the future of retal automation.

By

The lab includes a small-scale and functionally complete configuration of an Alphabot system.
The lab includes a small-scale and functionally complete configuration of an Alphabot system.

Alert Innovation, a leader in grocery automation and micro fulfillment systems, has launched the Gamma Lab, an extension of its robotic R&D facility, tripling the test area and providing a platform for technology advancement and partner solution demonstrations.

The new Gamma Lab facility includes a small-scale and functionally complete configuration of an Alphabot System micro-fulfillment center (MFC) and provides a test space for engineers to examine the system using numerous analytical tools to drive system enhancements.

The Gamma Lab’s capabilities extend to cover electrical, thermal, mechanical and software testing to speed testing and deployment of advancements in alignment with the organization’s development roadmap.

“The new lab provides an expanded platform for Alert Innovation to more rapidly test and demonstrate new technology and continuous improvements that enhance automated e-grocery fulfillment,” said Fritz Morgan, COO at Alert Innovation

The Gamma Lab is the ideal environment to showcase the Alert Innovation multi-year technology roadmap with current and potential clients, the company explained. In addition, the lab provides a platform to integrate and test partner technologies for fast and seamless assimilation into the Alphabot system.

“We are constantly working alongside leading tech vendors to enhance the Alphabot System with solutions that feature artificial intelligence (AI), last mile delivery, ecommerce software, sustainability and more. The new Gamma Lab helps us advance our vision of automation at the store-level and beyond,” said John Gargasz, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Alert Innovation.


Article Topics

News
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
What’s the environmental impact of wood pallets?
Pallet flow rack as recipe for efficiency
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources