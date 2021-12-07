Alert Innovation opens new Gamma Lab for R&D testing and demonstrations

Alert Innovation, a leader in grocery automation and micro fulfillment systems, has launched the Gamma Lab, an extension of its robotic R&D facility, tripling the test area and providing a platform for technology advancement and partner solution demonstrations.

The new Gamma Lab facility includes a small-scale and functionally complete configuration of an Alphabot System micro-fulfillment center (MFC) and provides a test space for engineers to examine the system using numerous analytical tools to drive system enhancements.

The Gamma Lab’s capabilities extend to cover electrical, thermal, mechanical and software testing to speed testing and deployment of advancements in alignment with the organization’s development roadmap.

“The new lab provides an expanded platform for Alert Innovation to more rapidly test and demonstrate new technology and continuous improvements that enhance automated e-grocery fulfillment,” said Fritz Morgan, COO at Alert Innovation

The Gamma Lab is the ideal environment to showcase the Alert Innovation multi-year technology roadmap with current and potential clients, the company explained. In addition, the lab provides a platform to integrate and test partner technologies for fast and seamless assimilation into the Alphabot system.

“We are constantly working alongside leading tech vendors to enhance the Alphabot System with solutions that feature artificial intelligence (AI), last mile delivery, ecommerce software, sustainability and more. The new Gamma Lab helps us advance our vision of automation at the store-level and beyond,” said John Gargasz, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Alert Innovation.



