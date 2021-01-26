MMH    Topics 

Amigo Mobility names Beth Thieme as its president

First female president for Michigan-based company that offers materials handling carts

Amigo Mobility International, a leading global manufacturer of motorized shopping carts, material handling carts, and personal mobility vehicles announced today that Beth Thieme, the company’s current CEO, has been appointed as the company’s first female President as well.

Beth joined Amigo Mobility in 1975 and has had a role in nearly every department, from purchasing to human resources to sales, working with her husband Al Thieme, founder and inventor of the Amigo cart. She has had a pivotal role in Amigo’s history by growing the retail sales division to be market share leader with the top five largest retailers purchasing Amigo carts for their stores. In 2009, Beth received the Top Women in Grocery Award.

Founder and Chairman Al Thieme says, “Beth has been leading this company for decades, we are proud to make it official with the title of President and know that Amigo is in good hands with her leading our team.”

The company’s success shows as they were named Michigan Manufacturer of the Year by the Michigan Manufacturers Association in May of 2012 and placed on Michigan’s 2014 list of 50 Companies to Watch.

“It is an honor to become the President of the company,” said Thieme. “I am excited to develop and work with the team who will lead Amigo into the future. There is nothing more rewarding than watching the success of someone you helped along the way.”

Endlessly passionate about Amigo Mobility and the local Great Lakes Bay community where she resides, Beth serves on the Advisory Board for the Saginaw Valley State University College of Business & Management and is the Board Vice Chair of the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce.

“Throughout my career I have found how important it is to always work on being a better communicator in both writing and speech. It is something you can make your specialty as a professional no matter what career or market you are in” said Thieme.


