Amplify your order picking and ASRS systems with robotic automation

Discrete order picking of peaches is a labor-intensive process with limited throughput and capacity. Automated storage and retrieval systems can be costly and hard to derive immediate value from.
Industries like retail, eCommerce, and grocery must manage complex supply chain operations involving storage, picking, packing, sorting, and order consolidation that drives operating costs up while labor shortages continue to be a burden.
In this webinar, we will discuss how robotic automation can drive intrinsic value to your supply chain by amplifying operational efficiencies that deliver faster and higher throughput, increase capacity, and reduce labor.
Learn about: