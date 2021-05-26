MMH    Topics     News

Analyst study: warehouse automation services market to double by 2025

Interact Analysis finds the warehouse automation services market, worth $4.3 billion in 2020, will reach $8.7 billion by 2025.

By

In a new report on the warehouse automation service market, research company Interact Analysis has revealed that soaring growth in the warehouse automation equipment market is causing parallel growth in the market for service contracts – worth $4.3 billion in 2020 and projected to grow to $8.7 billon by 2025.

Interact Analysis’s research predicts that the global market for servicing of installed automation equipment will see year-on-year double-digit growth up to 2025, when revenues will top $8.7 billion. This will be a stable and lucrative market for OEMs and integrators, affording higher profit margins than equipment sales. Currently, a significant number of end-users carry out service and maintenance in-house or use a third party. And there are also customers who consider it cost-effective to leave their machinery un-serviced. Interact Analysis’s work shows that the growing complexity of equipment and rising pressure to avoid machinery down-time, will mean that OEMs and integrators will significantly grow their share of the services market in the next five years.

The research shows that the potential revenue generated from offering a lifetime service contract to an automation project is roughly equivalent to the original cost of the project. So, in broad brush terms, a whole-life service contract could double the original revenue from the sale of the machinery. Furthermore, the research shows peaks and troughs in the service cycle, with the highs coming around the 5-, 10- and 15-year marks, corresponding to times when parts are likely to require replacement, and computers and control equipment to need upgrading.

In 2020, on-site service in various incarnations - site visits to identify and repair problems, preventive maintenance visits, and the deployment by OEMs of technicians to sites on a full- or part-time basis – accounted for 40% of service revenues. Upgrade services (modernization or alteration of existing systems, not replacement) accounted for 22%, and remote services, where customers have telephone hotline access to support, 19%. That figure of 19% belies the fact that basic hotline service packages have a very high take-up among end-users, some 80-90%. Additionally, on-site services will become more prevalent as automation solutions get more sophisticated.    

Jason dePreaux, principal analyst at Interact Analysis commented: “In 2020, 80% of the revenues from automation machinery service contracts were generated in the Americas and in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) region. Historically, there has always been a much higher adoption rate of service arrangements in those two regions than there has been in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region – due to lower labor costs in Asia, expectations for maintenance to be included in the project sale, and robust in-house service capabilities by large eCommerce companies. But this situation is set to change. As worker expectations rise and wages level up in APAC, and other factors come into play, such as recent experiences with social distancing and the pandemic, we expect the region to be setting the pace where warehouse automation installations are concerned. Indeed we forecast that, by 2024, the rate of growth in the APAC service market will be faster than in the Americas or EMEA.”

Further information on the report can be found here.


Article Topics

News
Automation
services
Warehouse Integrators
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Hyster recognizes high-performing Dealer of Distinction recipients for 2022
Despite sequential decline, March Services PMI points to growth, reports ISM
Covariant adds $75 million in Series C Funds to meet demand for scaled AI robotics deployments
FMH Material Handling Solutions appoints Randy Reece as new president
Toyota Material Handling honors top forklift dealers with President’s Award
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources