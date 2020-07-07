MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Software

Aptean acquires DIN Solutions

Purchase expands cloud portfolio and European footprint in the food and feverage ERP market.

By

Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, has aquired Netherlands-based DIN Solutions, a full-service provider of specialized food and beverage enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions for middle-market organizations in the Benelux region.

Founded in 1982, DIN Solutions delivers purpose-built cloud software with the ability to scale on demand and meet the ever-evolving needs of its customers. Serving as a complement to Aptean’s recent acquisition of Schouw Informatisering, DIN Solutions has leading capabilities that streamline and process data with high efficiency, ensuring deeper transparency into the supply chain. Further, this purchase reinforces Aptean’s robust capabilities for the food and beverage industry, expands its SaaS offerings and increases geographic reach.

“Welcoming DIN Solutions into the Aptean family furthers our mission of becoming the leading provider of enterprise management software for food and beverage organizations across the globe,” said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. “With a platform built on Microsoft technology and advanced capabilities designed specifically for the unique challenges of the food and beverage industry, this investment strengthens Aptean’s ability to deliver best-in-class technology to mid-market organizations.”

Pierre van de Moosdijk, CEO of DIN Solutions, added, “Joining Aptean gives us the opportunity to expand our reach and capabilities to offer customers even more value, support their IT needs faster and improve their business operations with more efficiency. We are proud to begin this exciting journey and look forward to leveraging Aptean’s expertise, innovation for future growth and cloud success in the food and beverage ERP industry.”

About DIN Solutions
DIN Solutions is a full-service provider of food and beverage solutions for mid-market companies. With strong industry-specific software on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform, DIN Solutions offers food and beverage companies flexible and state-of-the-art ERP and CRM solutions to optimize and grow their business. The DIN Solutions team is active in both the Netherlands and Belgium. To learn more about DIN Solutions and their expertise in food and beverage, visit [url=http://www.dinsolutions.nl]http://www.dinsolutions.nl[/url].

About Aptean
Aptean is a global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific software solutions. Aptean’s purpose-built ERP and supply chain management solutions help address the unique challenges facing process and discrete manufacturers, distributors and other focused organizations. Aptean’s compliance solutions are built for companies serving specific markets such as finance, healthcare, biotech and pharmaceuticals. Over 4,500 organizations in more than 20 industries across 54 countries trust Aptean’s solutions at their core to assist with running their operations. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit [url=http://www.aptean.com]http://www.aptean.com[/url].


