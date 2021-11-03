MMH    Topics 

Aptean expands manufacturing and supply chain offerings via acquisition of Objective Holding

Objective, based in Belgium, offers manufacturing execution systems (MES), warehouse management systems (WMS) and workforce management (WFM) solutions

By

Today, Aptean, a global provider of enterprise software solutions, announced the acquisition of Objective Holding (Objective) from funds managed by Alpina Capital Partners LLP (Alpina, Alpina Partners) and private shareholders. Objective is a leading Belgium-based manufacturing execution (MES) and warehouse management (WMS) provider for clients in process and discrete manufacturing.

Headquartered in Wichelen, Belgium, Objective offers innovative manufacturing execution systems (MES), warehouse management systems (WMS) and workforce management (WFM) solutions. Objective has a strong presence across the Benelux region and serves industries that align closely with Aptean’s areas of leadership, including food and beverage, heavy equipment, plastics and furniture manufacturing. Objective’s comprehensive product suite includes critical functionalities of MES, WMS and WFM systems, including production management, material management, quality management, value-added logistics, kitting and re-packing.

The transaction extends Aptean’s supply chain offerings in Europe, while adding complementary solutions to Aptean’s ERP offerings for process and discrete manufacturers. Together with Objective, Aptean will provide an even greater breadth of solutions to its customers in the region, while broadening the solutions that Objective can offer to its existing customers, company leaders stated.

“This transaction with Objective builds on our strong foundation in the Benelux region and adds MES, WMS and WFM solutions for the process and discrete manufacturing industry,” said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. “We are excited to welcome Objective’s talented team of 90+ employees to the Aptean family. Together with Objective, we look forward to bringing greater efficiencies through digital transformation to the European manufacturing community.”

“We are delighted to join Aptean to accelerate our growth as we continue to provide innovative solutions for customers across Europe,” said Peter-Robin Mijderwijk, CEO of Objective. “This transaction expands our offerings and enables both our customers and Objective to benefit from Aptean’s significant resources, technological expertise and global reach.”

“When Alpina invested in 2018, we were impressed by the strong technology base and the associated growth potential of the business. Peter-Robin and his team have done an impressive job in scaling the organization and growing the business to become the market leader for MES and WMS in the Benelux region, complemented by significant growth delivered by its European partner network. Aptean is an ideal partner for Objective’s next development phase,” said Sebastian Canzler, a Partner at Alpina.


